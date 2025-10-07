Cyndi Lauper announces 2026 Las Vegas residency

Cyndi Lauper my have finished touring, but she's still coming to Vegas! Picture: Getty/Instagram (Cyndi Lauper)

By Hannah Watkin

Girls just wanna have some fun in Vegas...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cyndi Lauper is heading to Las Vegas to play her first-ever ‘Cyn City’ residency next year.

Just a month on from when she closed out her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, the ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ singer announced the exciting plans while explaining she still has no current plans to tour again.

“Vegas will become ‘Cyn City’ next spring, when I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run,” Cyndi shared in the caption of her Instagram announcement.

The ‘True Colors’ singer hopes the show will be “an opportunity for fans who missed [her] Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time.”

Cyndi will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next April and May to play a total of five shows.

Tickets for her residency will go on general sale on Friday, October 10, meanwhile a pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 8.

What are Cyndi Lauper's 2026 Las Vegas residency dates?

Friday, April 24

Saturday, April 25

Wednesday, April 29

Friday, May 1

Saturday, May 2

Meanwhile, this year’s excitement for Cyndi has not yet come to an end.

Later this month, her musical adaptation of the 1988 film Working Girl is set to debut in San Diego.

Cyndi Lauper performing on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Picture: Getty

And on November 8, Cyndi will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside other stars, including Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

And just last weekend, CBS aired A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper Live from the Hollywood Bowl, a recording of the 72-year-old's last two Farewell Tour shows at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Featuring special guests Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Brandi Carlile, the show was a big celebration of Cyndi’s career and musical impact.