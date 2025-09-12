Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper to be honoured in new Grammy Salute specials

12 September 2025, 13:21

Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper Grammy Salute posters
Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper are getting the Grammy Salute treatment. Picture: Press Release (CBS)

By Hannah Watkin

The famous artists will be joined by other stars, including Stevie Wonder and Cher in the special TV shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper are the latest artists to be honoured with Grammy Salute TV shows.

The two iconic artists of ‘September’ and ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ fame will be celebrated in two special shows, both of which were filmed at performances the artists made at LA’s Hollywood Bowl earlier this year.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s show will air in a nod their biggest hit on Sunday, “the 21st night of September”.

“You will remember a GRAMMY® Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September,” broadcaster CBS said in their announcement message on Thursday (September 11).

The show will see the group joined by the LA Philharmonic for their show, plus appearances from special guests Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste and Janelle Monáe.

Cyndi Lauper’s Grammy Salute was filmed as she concluded her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour this August.

“Join us for A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper Live from the Hollywood Bowl,” wrote CBS on social media.

It will air on Sunday, October 5, and will feature special guests Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, Jake Wesley Rogers and Brandi Carlile.

Both TV specials will air on CBS in the US and stream on Paramount+, where they will hopefully become available in the UK too.

With both artists being multiple Grammy winners (Earth, Wind & Fire with six, Cyndi Lauper with two) and also Rock & Roll and Songwriters Hall of Famers, it makes perfect sense for them to receive the special treatment this year.

Other artists who’ve had Grammy Salutes made to celebrate their music in the past include The Beatles, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

