Emeli Sandé clears up why she mimed during her Concert for Ukraine performance

30 March 2022, 17:57

Emeli Sande at the Concert for Ukraine
Emeli Sande at the Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Emeli Sande/Twitter/Getty

By Tom Eames

Emeli Sandé has apologised to her fans after she lip-synced during her Concert For Ukraine performance last night (March 29).

The 'Clown' singer was one of the artists who performed at the one-off two-hour event, held at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

However, she appeared to be the only artist to mime along with her track, 'Brighter Days', while appearing on stage alongside the Kingdom Choir.

After some fans spoke of their disappointment over watching a singer of Emeli's talent miming, she posted a video on Twitter confirming why this was the case.

“Hey everybody, I really hope you enjoyed the Concert For Ukraine,” she said with an obviously hoarse voice.

“It raised so much money and it was such an important thing for me to be a part of.

"I really wanted to sing, but I woke up the day of the concert and my voice was like this, which is really annoying because the day before I was singing Mariah [Carey] totally fine.”

She added: “I had to make a very difficult decision: do I pull out of the concert, which I really didn’t want to do, or do I lip-sync to the track? And I chose to lip-sync.

“I’ve never done it in my career ever before, and I never ever will do it again. But for me, it was more important that I got to perform the song with the amazing Kingdom Choir, and that the message of the song came through.”

Emeli concluded: “I apologise to everyone who noticed that it was a lip-sync. I promise that it will never happen again, but I hope that the message of the song still came through.”

Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé and Nile Rodgers + Chic were among the big-name artists performing last night.

Hosted by Roman Kemp, Emma Bunton and Marvin Humes, it was broadcast on ITV, alongside special backstage coverage on Smooth's sister stations Heart and Capital.

How to donate:

  • Online: dec.org.uk
  • Phone: 0370 60 60 900
  • SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk
  • Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

