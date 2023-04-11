Frankie Goes To Hollywood set to reunite for Eurovision Song Contest after 20 years apart

Liverpool legends are set to return to the stage at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Getty

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is nearly here.

Nowadays, the competition which features Europe's biggest and most flamboyant music stars is one of pop music's most highly anticipated annual events.

And what proves it is the bidding war that ensued between cities when it was revealed the United Kingdom would be hosting the 2023 event.

Ukraine came first back in 2022, but because of the ongoing war they're unable to host this year's Eurovision competition, so it's coming to British shores.

Numerous cities across the country put their hat in the ring to host, before it was whittled down to a two-horse race between Glasgow and Liverpool, before it was finally revealed that Liverpool, the home of The Beatles, was the winner.

Now they're pulling out the stops for the big occasion by reuniting one of the city's most beloved acts after two decades apart: Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood's original lineup haven't performed together for two decades. (Photo by Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The iconic 80s synth-pop group, made up of band members Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O'Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill, have reportedly been asked to perform at the competition in their home town.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood's original lineup hasn't performed together for two decades, although they reformed without Holly and Brian for a few concerts in 2004 and 2005.

As reported in The Sun newspaper, a Eurovision insider has claimed that: "Eurovision organisers have put them at the top of their wish list and have asked them if they would consider performing."

"The group haven’t played together with lead singer Holly in more than 20 years, so it would be massive to get them back."

They added: "To host Eurovision in Liverpool is massive for the city and the organisers want to make sure it is one to remember.

It'll mean the pop trailblazers - who achieved three number-ones with their debut three singles - are getting set to perform for the first time together in 20 years.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - The Power Of Love

It'll be long overdue for fans of Frankie Goes To Hollywood to hear iconic songs like 'Relax', 'Two Tribes' and 'The Power Of Love'.

Their reported reunion will come as a huge shock to many fans, as Holly Johnston frequently reiterated his desire never to get the group back together again.

In an interview with Digital Spy some years back, Holly commented on a potential reunion saying: "I don’t ever say never again, but I just say it’s highly unlikely that will ever happen."

"I don’t want to dash people’s hopes for all eternity, but it’s not something I’m interested in whatsoever."

Frankie Goes To Hollywood in the 1980s. (Photo by Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

If the newspaper reports are true, then it'll be a huge turnaround for the singer. It'll also be a long overdue comeback for fans of Frankie Goes To Hollywood to hear iconic songs like 'Relax', 'Two Tribes' and 'The Power Of Love'.

Hopefully, the synth-pop band's reunion won't overshadow the UK entry for 2023, which could see us build upon our second-place finish from last year.

It was confirmed at the beginning of March that Mae Muller was nominated to represent the UK at the Liverpool Arena in May.

She's set to perform the empowering anthem 'I Wrote A Song' in front of 11,000 lucky fans who secure tickets for the beloved event.

After she was revealed, Muller gushed: "OMG I've been waiting to say that for months, I literally, that has been on my lips and in my brain, in my soul, in my nails."

"I can't believe I've just said that, it's done, it's out there – I've known for like two months, I'm pretty sure, my timeframe is all over the place at the moment."