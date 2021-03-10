Jon Batiste facts: Musician's age, partner, albums and career revealed

Jon Batiste is one of the world's most talented musicians and bandleaders.

The American artist has recorded and performed with countless artists including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson and Ed Sheeran, has released several albums, regularly tours with his band Stay Human, and currently stars with them as bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jon is also the Music Director of The Atlantic magazine and the Creative Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

In 2020, he found even more fans when he was the co-composer for the Pixar animated film Soul, for which he received the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Score, Motion Picture.

So all in all, a very talented guy. Here's all the important facts you need to know: