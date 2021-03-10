Jon Batiste facts: Musician's age, partner, albums and career revealed

10 March 2021, 14:31

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste. Picture: Getty

Jon Batiste is one of the world's most talented musicians and bandleaders.

The American artist has recorded and performed with countless artists including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson and Ed Sheeran, has released several albums, regularly tours with his band Stay Human, and currently stars with them as bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jon is also the Music Director of The Atlantic magazine and the Creative Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

In 2020, he found even more fans when he was the co-composer for the Pixar animated film Soul, for which he received the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Original Score, Motion Picture.

So all in all, a very talented guy. Here's all the important facts you need to know:

  1. How old is Jon Batiste and where is he from?

    Jon was born on November 11, 1986. He celebrated his 34th birthday in 2020.

    He was born in Metairie, Louisiana. He is one of seven brothers, and grew up in Kenner, Louisiana.

    His parents, Estella and Jean Batiste, owned a grocery store and a hardware store in New Orleans.

    Jon is part of the musical Batiste family, which includes Lionel Batiste of the Treme Brass Band, Milton Batiste of the Olympia Brass Band, composer and arranger Harold Battiste, and Russell Batiste Jr.

    Aged just 8, he played percussion with his family's band, the Batiste Brothers Band. Aged 11, he switched to piano.

  2. Is Jon Batiste married?

    Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad in 2019
    Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Jon has dated journalist and author Suleika Jaouad for over ten years.

    Suleika is the author of the Life, Interrupted column in the New York Times and has also written for Vogue, Glamour, Women’s Health and others.

  3. How many albums has Jon Batiste released?

    Jon Batiste has released nine studio albums, including 2016's Christmas with Jon Batiste.

    In March 2021, Jon released his latest album We Are, which includes the fantastic single 'I Need You'.

    In 2014, Batiste and his band Stay Human appeared on The Colbert Report to perform the group's single 'Express Yourself'.

    A year later, the group were announced as the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and have since performed alongside the likes of Billy Joel, Will Smith, and John Legend.

Latest Eurovision News

See more Latest Eurovision News

Irish dance champions Jean Butler and Michael Flatley were recruited to choreograph and showcase Ireland's talents to the world and put on a show as the Ireland's interval act at Eurovision 1994.

When unknown group Riverdance exploded onto the world stage at 1994's Eurovision
Sonia in 1989

Where is Sonia now? Eurovision singer's age, songs, husband and more facts revealed
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Netflix's Eurovision film: Full song list and soundtrack

TV & Film

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Eurovision movie on Netflix: Cast, plot and release date revealed for Will Ferrell comedy

TV & Film

Björn Ulvaeus appearing on the Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light show

Eurovision: ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus' emotional speech will make you cry

ABBA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

2021 movies: The best upcoming musical biopics this year

Every musical biopic in the works right now: Whitney Houston, Elvis, Take That and more

TV & Film

Dolly Parton stunned Irish locals in 1990 by agreeing to perform her hit song 'Coat Of Many Colours' in a crowded pub.

When Dolly Parton gave a rousing impromptu performance in an Irish pub

Dolly Parton

Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'

Gary Barlow releases gorgeous duet of 'I Knew I Loved You' with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes

Take That

Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones shows incredible vocals as he sings with Tom and Jerry on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones

Elvis Presley stunned teh world when he walked out on stage to join Celine Dion on American Idol in 2007.

When Elvis Presley joined Celine Dion on stage for a mind-blowing duet 30 years after his death (Yes, really)

Elvis Presley