The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to UK entry Remember Monday for 2025
14 May 2025, 11:31
The UK will be represented by country trio Remember Monday at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
It's time for the nations of Europe to compete once more in the beloved singing competition, Eurovision.
And representing the UK for 2025 at the competition in Basel, Switzerland, is Remember Monday – made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele.
The country-pop group visited the Smooth Country studio ahead of their performance, where Eamonn Kelly relayed advice from a former Eurovision champion.
"I spoke to a winner of Eurovision yesterday. Mike Nolan from Bucks Fizz," Eamonn told the trio.
"I said 'Look, I'm going to be speaking to Remember Monday... have you any advice for them?'"
The member of Bucks Fizz, who won the competition in 1981 with 'Making Your Mind Up', had one kernel of wisdom.
"His advice is, 'You've only got three minutes. Absolutely go for it, just go mad!'"
Encouragement from the former winner was a welcome surprise for Lauren, Holly and Charlotte.
"That is so amazing," responded Lauren. "We love Bucks Fizz!"
For Remember Monday, just taking part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest is a dream in itself.
"It's such a big thing to just get to this point anyway," Holly said. "The points thing..."
Charlotte finishes her sentence with: "That will happen."
It's been a busy run-up to the event for the trio, who have been, in the words of Lauren, "Here, there, and everywhere".
As a group, they recounted all the places they had recently visited: "Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Iceland, Ireland, Madrid. And we went to Switzerland earlier in the year."
The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at Basel’s St Jakobshalle indoor arena.
The final will take place two days later, on Saturday, May 17.
Bucks Fizz virtually perform 'Making Your Mind Up'