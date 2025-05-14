The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to UK entry Remember Monday for 2025

14 May 2025, 11:31

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to 2025 entry Remember Monday!
The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to 2025 entry Remember Monday! Picture: Alamy

By Sian Hamer

The UK will be represented by country trio Remember Monday at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's time for the nations of Europe to compete once more in the beloved singing competition, Eurovision.

And representing the UK for 2025 at the competition in Basel, Switzerland, is Remember Monday – made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele.

The country-pop group visited the Smooth Country studio ahead of their performance, where Eamonn Kelly relayed advice from a former Eurovision champion.

"I spoke to a winner of Eurovision yesterday. Mike Nolan from Bucks Fizz," Eamonn told the trio.

"I said 'Look, I'm going to be speaking to Remember Monday... have you any advice for them?'"

Watch the Remember Monday interview here!

Remember Monday get Eurovision advice from Bucks Fizz!

The member of Bucks Fizz, who won the competition in 1981 with 'Making Your Mind Up', had one kernel of wisdom.

"His advice is, 'You've only got three minutes. Absolutely go for it, just go mad!'"

Encouragement from the former winner was a welcome surprise for Lauren, Holly and Charlotte.

"That is so amazing," responded Lauren. "We love Bucks Fizz!"

Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981
Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981. Picture: Getty

For Remember Monday, just taking part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest is a dream in itself.

"It's such a big thing to just get to this point anyway," Holly said. "The points thing..."

Charlotte finishes her sentence with: "That will happen."

It's been a busy run-up to the event for the trio, who have been, in the words of Lauren, "Here, there, and everywhere".

As a group, they recounted all the places they had recently visited: "Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Iceland, Ireland, Madrid. And we went to Switzerland earlier in the year."

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at Basel’s St Jakobshalle indoor arena.

The final will take place two days later, on Saturday, May 17.

Bucks Fizz virtually perform 'Making Your Mind Up'

Latest Eurovision News

See more Latest Eurovision News

Celine Dion and the Basel Eurovision Song Contest logo.

Céline Dion surprises Eurovision semi-final audiences – will she perform at the final?

Celine Dion

The Eurovision Song Contest has come to Switzerland this year.

Eurovision 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? All semi-final and final details revealed

Hannah Waddingham in 2021

Hannah Waddingham facts: Ted Lasso star's age, husband, children and career revealed

TV & Film

Alesha Dixon on America's Got Talent

Alesha Dixon facts: Britain's Got Talent singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

TV & Film

Olly Alexander scored zero points from the public vote at Eurovision 2024. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Olly Alexander addresses Eurovision performance after being awarded "iconic" zero points

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rod Stewart and Sting reportedly feuded in the 80s - but it all seems to have been lighthearted fun!

Inside Rod Stewart and Sting’s ‘juvenile’ prank war which led to police being called

Rod Stewart

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, family, husband, children and career explained

Celine Dion

Morgan Wallen's new album will be released in May.

Morgan Wallen new album: I’m the Problem release date, songs, tour and more

Country

Sean Penn and Madonna were married in the mid to late 80s.

Sean Penn reacts to Madonna calling him the love of her life, 30 years on

Madonna

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Madonna