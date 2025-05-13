Eurovision 2025: When is it? Who’s performing? All semi-final and final details revealed

The Eurovision Song Contest has come to Switzerland this year. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Eurovision 2025 will be coming live from Basel, Switzerland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eurovision is back!

Yes, it’s somehow been another year since the many nations of Europe (plus a few more from further afield) get together to entertain the world with a night-long celebration of music.

At 2024’s Eurovision Song Contest, Swiss performer Nemo won with their song ‘The Code’, making Basel, Switzerland the home of the 69th show.

WINNER'S PERFORMANCE: Nemo - The Code ✨ | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | Eurovision 2024

Here’s all there is to know about 2025’s Eurovision Song Contest...

When is Eurovision 2025?

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will be held on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15 at Basel’s St Jakobshalle indoor arena.

The final, held at the same venue, will take place on Saturday, May 17.

Each show will begin at 8pm BST (9pm CEST).

We can't wait for Eurovision 2025! Picture: Press Release

Who is representing the UK at Eurovision 2025?

The UK are this year being represented by harmonising country trio Remember Monday.

The country group, made up of members Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull will be performing their entry ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’ with the hope that it will bring in votes from Eurovision viewers across the continent (and beyond!).

Remember Monday get Eurovision advice from Bucks Fizz!

You may recognise Remember Monday from their appearance on The Voice UK in 2019, or from their other popular songs ‘Laugh About It’ and ‘Hysterical Women’.

Who is performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

Ahead of the semi-finals, as is always the case with Eurovision, the only countries we know will be performing in the final are the so-called Big Five: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK; plus last year’s winner, Switzerland.

20 more acts (10 each night) will be chosen from the performers at each of this week’s semi-finals.

Remember Monday at a Eurovision 2025 rehearsal. Picture: Press Release

Until all the acts are chosen for the final, the final’s performance order will not be known.

Here’s a list of every Eurovision 2025 entry:

Finalists:

UK – Remember Monday, ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’

France – Louane, ‘maman’

Germany – Abor & Tynna, ‘Baller’

Italy – Lucio Corsi, ‘Volevo Essere Un Duro’

Spain – Melody, ‘ESA DIVA’

Switzerland – Zoë Më, ‘Voyage’

First semi-final performers:

Albania – Shkodra Elektronike, ‘Zjerm’

Azerbaijan – Mamagama, ‘Run With U’

Belgium – Red Sebastian, ‘Strobe Lights’

Croatia – Marko Bošnjak, ‘Poison Cake’

Cyprus – Theo Evan, ‘Shh’

Estonia – Tommy Cash, ‘Espresso Macchiato’

Iceland - VÆB, ‘RÓA’

Netherlands – Claude, ‘C’est La Vie’

Norway – Kyle Alessandro, ‘Lighter’

Poland – Justyna Steczkowska, GAJA

Portugal – NAPA, ‘Desclocado’

San Marino – Gabry Ponte, ‘Tutta L’Italia’

Slovenia – Klemen, ‘How Much Time Do We Have Left’

Sweden – KAJ, ‘Bara Bada Bastu’

Ukraine – Ziferblat, ‘Bird of Pray’

Second semi-final performers: