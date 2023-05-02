Aerosmith to call it quits after announcing their farewell tour 'Peace Out'

2 May 2023, 12:14

Aerosmith are calling time on their fifty year plus career.
Aerosmith are calling time on their fifty year plus career. Picture: Getty

Aerosmith have been rocking hard for over fifty years.

After forming in 1970, the legendary band fronted by Steven Tyler have truly staked their claim as one of America's greatest-ever rock stars.

Now after five decades of rock 'n' roll debauchery and hit songs, the Boston band are calling time on their career together.

In a statement, Aerosmith confirmed that they will be embarking on a farewell tour of North America later this year.

According to the press release issued by the band, their final ever shows are set to "celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band".

They have also revealed that support for the extensive run of shows will come from The Black Crowes.

Aerosmith said in a joint statement that: "It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives."

Aerosmith have sold over 150 million records worldwide. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Aerosmith have sold over 150 million records worldwide. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame). Picture: Getty
The Boston rockers formed in 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
The Boston rockers formed in 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The rockers behind hits like 'I Don't Want to Miss A Thing', 'Walk This Way', 'Dream On', and 'Dude Looks Like A Lady' will hit the road for the last time in September 2023.

The tour will kick off in Philadelphia in September, stopping throughout a host of cities in North America until late January 2024, where the band will sign off for good in Montreal.

It's still unconfirmed whether or not any global dates will be added to their farewell tour, with no UK dates yet to be announced.

It also appears that Aerosmith's long-mooted appearance at Glastonbury Festival will not happen now either.

Aerosmith have confirmed, however, that drummer and founding member Joey Kramer will be sitting out of the tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said.

"Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed" they added, as it was Kramer that coined the band's name and has been virtually ever-present since.

Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler in 1993. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)
Steven Tyler and his daughter Liv Tyler in 1993. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Aerosmith performing at the Grammy Awards in 2020. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
Aerosmith performing at the Grammy Awards in 2020. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Due to health issues, Kramer took a "temporary leave of absence" from Aerosmith's live shows last year to "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times" though that was later dispute by the drummer.

During the same residency in Las Vegas, the final stint of shows were cancelled after Steven Tyler checked himself into rehab after relapsing, having been sober for over a decade.

Tyler has also been struggling with health issues, and lead guitarist Joe Perry collapsed on stage in 2016 having reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Despite over half a century of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, the time has come for the legendary Boston rockers to finally call it quits.

Tickets for the ‘Peace Out’ tour will go on sale on Friday 5th May 2023 at 10am local time – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2023:

2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

OCTOBER 2023:

11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NOVEMBER 2023:

1 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

DECEMBER 2023:

1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

JANUARY 2024:

4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

