Foreigner’s 50th anniversary UK tour: Venues, dates and ticket details

Foreigner's 50th anniversary tour poster. Picture: Press Release (via Stereoboard)

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Waiting for a Girl Like You’ stars are set to play two special celebration shows in the UK in 2026.

Foreigner will celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band with two special shows in the UK next summer.

The ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ group will perform a show in Manchester and London in June 2026 to celebrate the group’s five decades of success.

Having achieved 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 top 30 hits and having sold over 80 million records, there will certainly be a lot to look back on at each arena show.

In a press statement released today (September 1) to announce the British-American band’s UK shows, the group promised that their 50th Anniversary Tour’s setlist will span “from their early successes in the 70s, through the legendary album 4” and “to more recent hits and timeless classics.”

Foreigner, as they will appear on tour in the UK next summer. Picture: Live Nation Press Release

After frontman Kelly Hansen steps down from the band after 20 years this year, guitarist Luis Maldonado will be stepping up to be lead vocalist for 2026's shows.

Longtime 'Foreigners' Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier will be on bass, keyboards, guitar and drums respectively.

Foreigner’s UK 50th Anniversary Tour dates and venues are:

Thursday, June 18 – Manchester AO Arena

Friday, June 19 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Tickets for Foreigner’s 50th Anniversary Tour will go on sale on Friday, September 5 at 10am. A presale is also taking place via Live Nation from 10am on Thursday, September 4.

Foreigner - Cold As Ice (Official Music Video)

Today’s anniversary news follows the group’s announcement of several different North American shows planned for this autumn and next spring.

These include a celebration of their classic album 4, at which Foreigner’s original vocalist Lou Gramm will guest on some of the songs he created nearly 45 years ago.

An expanded deluxe edition of 4 will be released on September 12, ahead of the 1981 album’s 45th anniversary next July.