Foreigner frontman leaves group after 20 years

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen is leaving the band. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Kelly Hansen has sung with the ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ rock band since 2005.

Foreigner’s frontman Kelly Hansen has revealed he is leaving the group after 20 years.

The 64-year-old singer announced his departure during the season finale of The Voice US, which aired on NBC on Tuesday, May 20.

“After 20 magical years fronting this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner,” Kelly told the show's audience.

Foreigner Performs a Medley of "I Want to Know What Love Is" and More | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

He went on to reveal who would be taking on the mantle of fronting the famous hard rock band.

“At the end of this summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you; my friend Luis Maldonado," Kelly shared.

Luis has been playing guitar for Foreigner since 2021, and recently sang with the band during part of their South American tour.

Speaking about taking on the role, the musician said: “This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m ready to honour Foreigner’s legacy and bring my heart to every performance.”

Meanwhile Kelly signed off: “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life, but it’s time to pass the mic.

“Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.”

Foreigner is a band which has gone through many line-up changes over the years, with 80-year-old guitarist Mick Jones the only original member of the band who still performs with the group.

Foreigner performing in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to Kelly’s decision to step down and Luis stepping up to front Foreigner, Mick said in a statement of his own: “I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavours after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position.

“Luis was my choice as a guitarist and he has already shown us what he can do on lead vocals by fronting the band in South America to incredible reviews. He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights.”

Foreigner was originally fronted by Lou Gramm from 1976 to 1990, and then again from 1992 to 2003.