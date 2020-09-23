Four Seasons star Tommy DeVito dies aged 92 after COVID-19 battle

23 September 2020, 10:40

The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has died at the age of 92 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The singer passed away in Las Vegas on Monday night (September 21), his reps confirmed.

Tommy DeVito formed a group with Frankie Valli in 1956, before becoming the Four Seasons in 1960 alongside Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi.

They soon became one of America’s biggest groups, with hits such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Oh What A Night’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’.

Tommy DeVito with actor Joe Pesci
Tommy DeVito with actor Joe Pesci. Picture: Getty

The group's story was later turned into a hit musical Jersey Boys, which was adapted into a film by Clint Eastwood in 2014.

Gaudio and Valli wrote online: “It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed.

“We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.”

His friend Alfredo Nittoli also posted on Facebook: “My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night. With deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room. I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey.”

DeVito was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, alongside the other Four Seasons members.

