The Gap Band singer and founder Ronnie Wilson dies, aged 73

3 November 2021, 10:16

By Mayer Nissim

Ronnie Wilson died at his Tulsa home shortly after suffering a stroke.

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson has died at the age of 73.

The news was broken by DJ Bobby Eaton on Facebook, who simply wrote "RIP my friend Ronnie Wilson of the Gap Band".

Ronnie's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson confirmed to TMZ that her husband died peacefully while holding her hand on Tuesday morning (November 2) at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RIP my friend Ronnie Wilson of the Gap Band

Posted by Bobby Eaton on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

She added that he had suffered a stroke last week, one of several he had over the years. He was put into a semi-coma but didn't recover.

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing," she said on Facebook.

"Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!"

Ronnie formed The Gap Band in 1974 with his brothers "Uncle" Charlie Wilson and Robert.

After their early experiments with funk, they hooked up with producer Lonnie Simmons and found success with a string of R&B hits, including 'Shake', 'Steppin' Out', 'Oops Upside Your Head' and 'You Dropped a Bomb on Me'.

The became a massive influence on the world of R&B, hip-hop and rock, and have been sampled by countless artists over the years.

The Gap Band retired in 2010, and later that year Robert Wilson died at his California home of a heart attack at the age of 53.

