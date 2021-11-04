Gregory Porter sings powerful new song for Disney’s charitable Christmas advert

4 November 2021, 14:35

Gregory Porter sings “powerful” new song ‘Love Runs Deeper’ for Disney’s charitable Christmas advert
Gregory Porter sings “powerful” new song ‘Love Runs Deeper’ for Disney’s charitable Christmas advert. Picture: Disney
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Gregory Porter has teamed up with Disney and Make a Wish to release a special new Christmas single and television advert.

Jazz legend Gregory Porter is the new voice of Disney as he’s created an original, heartfelt version of the track ‘Love Runs Deeper’ - CHERISE also features on the song.

The song was written for the advert and tells the story of Mike, a stepfather and his family as they navigate their new dynamic during the holiday season.

'Love Runs Deeper’ was written by Austin Zudeck and Justin Thunstrom of PARKWILD as well as by Dewain Whitmore, Jr, according to Spotify.

Read more: Gregory Porter: 6 interesting facts about the soul singer

Speaking of the new song, Grammy-award winner Gregory said that ‘Love Runs Deeper’ is “powerful” and that he was “truly moved” by the emotion of it.

“The lyrics of the track are so powerful and underline that behind everything there is love,” Gregory explained.

“When I read the first line of ‘Love Runs Deeper’, ‘When you open the door, I will be standing there’, I was truly moved by its emotion and storytelling.”

He continued: “I knew I needed to be involved with this campaign and support Make-A-Wish.”

Gregory Porter sings “powerful” new song ‘Love Runs Deeper’ for Disney’s charitable Christmas advert
Gregory Porter sings “powerful” new song ‘Love Runs Deeper’ for Disney’s charitable Christmas advert. Picture: Disney

Read more: Why does Gregory Porter always wear a hat?

'Love Runs Deeper’ is now available to download - all of the proceeds from downloads made before December 31 will be donated to Make-A-Wish International. The non-profit works hard to give children life-changing experiences to help them as they fight severe illness.

The short film accompanying the song is called The Stepdad and focuses on a new family unit who are trying to adjust to their new lives together.

Disney’s advert features Nicole and her two children Max and Ella - the children are trying to get used to their new stepdad Mike when he moves into their family home.

The narrative of the commercial is centred around Max’s storybook which was given to him by his birth father. As the story develops further, the audience sees how storytelling can bring the family together and unite them in a precious moment of togetherness.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cliff Richard and Collabro

Cliff Richard re-records Christmas classic 'Mistletoe and Wine' with Collabro
Diana Ross and her sons

Diana Ross teases her first music video in years and thanks her sons for their encouragement

Diana Ross

6 children who released music like their parents: including Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

6 children who released music like their parents: Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more
Will Young sold his Brit Awards to raise money for charity because they didn’t “spark joy”

Will Young sold his Brit Awards to raise money for charity because they didn’t “spark joy”
Dolly Parton shares rare and magnificent throwback photo with husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton shares rare and magnificent throwback photo with husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?