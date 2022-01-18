Hazel O'Connor facts: Singer's age, songs, husband and career revealed

18 January 2022, 12:22

Hazel O'Connor
Hazel O'Connor. Picture: Getty

Hazel O'Connor had several hits in the 1980s, and has straddled various music genres throughout her career.

Hazel found fame in the early 1980s with her hit singles 'Eighth Day', 'D-Days' and 'Will You?'. She also appeared in the 1980 film Breaking Glass.

  1. How old is Hazel O'Connor and where is she from?

    Hazel O'Connor in 2015
    Hazel O'Connor in 2015. Picture: Getty

    Hazel O'Connor was born in Coventry, on May 16, 1955. She marked her 66th birthday in 2021.

    She is the daughter of a soldier from Galway, who settled in England after the Second World War to work in a car plant.

    Her brother Neil also fronted the punk band The Flys, who were best known for their single 'Love and a Molotov Cocktail', which she later covered.

  2. What were Hazel O'Connor's biggest songs?

    Among Hazel O'Connor's best-known hits were:

    • 'Eighth Day' (number 5 in the UK)
    • 'D-Days' (number 10)
    • 'Will You?' (number 8)
    • 'Give Me an Inch'
    • 'Hanging Around'

    She also appeared on the charity single 'Let It Be', credited to Ferry Aid, in 1987.

  3. Who was Hazel O'Connor's husband?

    Hazel O'Connor married artist Kurt Bippert in 1987, on Venice Beach, California.

    Actor David Rappaport was best man at the wedding, and Dave Wakeling from The Beat gave O'Connor away.

    The couple divorced in 2000.

    Hazel had previously dated Hugh Cornwell and Midge Ure.

  4. What is Hazel O'Connor's illness?

    On January 17, 2022, Hazel O'Connor's brother Neil published a statement on her website, stating she was currently recovering from "a serious medical event" at her house in France.

    Hazel had been taken to hospital where it was confirmed that she had suffered a brain haemorrhage, and was put into an induced coma for 24 hours.

    "We will keep Hazel's health as the only deciding factor on these dates," said an announcement on her website.

    "Her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment," said her brother.

    "She's going to need patience from us and from herself, I've already learned that she's started to show her usual feistiness," he added.

