Hazel O'Connor facts: Singer's age, songs, husband and career revealed

Her brother Neil also fronted the punk band The Flys, who were best known for their single 'Love and a Molotov Cocktail', which she later covered.

She is the daughter of a soldier from Galway, who settled in England after the Second World War to work in a car plant.

Hazel O'Connor was born in Coventry, on May 16, 1955. She marked her 66th birthday in 2021.

She also appeared on the charity single 'Let It Be', credited to Ferry Aid, in 1987.

Actor David Rappaport was best man at the wedding, and Dave Wakeling from The Beat gave O'Connor away.

What is Hazel O'Connor's illness?

📷 This is an important announcement about my darling sister, Singer, Songwriter and Actor, Hazel O’Connor. On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event She... https://t.co/Z14UOX4zSy — Hazel O'Connor (@Hazel_OConnor) January 17, 2022

On January 17, 2022, Hazel O'Connor's brother Neil published a statement on her website, stating she was currently recovering from "a serious medical event" at her house in France.

Hazel had been taken to hospital where it was confirmed that she had suffered a brain haemorrhage, and was put into an induced coma for 24 hours.

"We will keep Hazel's health as the only deciding factor on these dates," said an announcement on her website.

"Her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment," said her brother.

"She's going to need patience from us and from herself, I've already learned that she's started to show her usual feistiness," he added.