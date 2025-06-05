Huey Lewis ‘can’t hear music’ but refuses to ‘give up’ on future recording

5 June 2025, 13:12

Huey Lewis in 2024 and with his band in the 80s
Huey Lewis has opened up about his hearing loss. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

‘The Power of Love’ singer is living with Ménière's disease, which has led to his hearing loss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Huey Lewis and the News frontman Huey Lewis has opened up about how his hearing loss has stopped him from being able to listen to and make music.

The ‘Stuck with You’ singer has Ménière's disease, a rare inner-ear disorder that affects balance and hearing.

While the condition is incurable, its symptoms can be treated, and the 74-year-old singer has been given a cochlear implant to help improve his hearing.

However, as he explained to People in a recent interview: “[it] enables me to hear speech much better... but I can’t hear music.

Huey Lewis & The News - The Power Of Love (Official Music Video)

“The worst part is that means it’s bad enough not to be able to perform and sing and play, but it’s really bad not to even be able to enjoy music,” he continued.

Huey described Ménière's as his “cross to bear” from being “no spring chicken".

“Something’s going to happen at some point,” he reflected matter-of-factly.

The singer was diagnosed with the disease almost 30 years ago, and at the time took the news badly.

“I thought the world had ended,” he recalled: “But of course, you can kind of get used to anything.

Huey Lewis performing in 1984
Huey Lewis performing in 1984. Picture: Getty

“And the bottom line is I'm still a lucky guy and there are lots of people out there worse than I am...

“You have to rebalance and things, but it doesn't mean that life is terrible... my life isn't as good as it used to be, but it's still a lot better than most,” he said.

While being realistic about his chances, Huey remains positive about the possibility that he might be able to return to performing and recording one day, something he remembers as “the best feeling in the world.”

“I'm not going to give up. I'm going to try,” he said.

“But geez, that kind of fun, that kind of great ride. I doubt I'm ever going to see that... feel that again,” he added.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Billy Joel performing today and in the 80s.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes documentary: release date, how to watch and more

Billy Joel

Madonna and the Netflix logo.

Madonna Netflix series: Release date, cast, and former biopic rumours explained

Madonna

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart ‘awfully sorry’ as illness forces 80-year-old to cancel second Vegas gig

Rod Stewart

Listen to A-ha's stunning acoustic rendition of 'Take on Me'

a-ha's acoustic cover of 'Take On Me' is breathtakingly beautiful

Features

Billy Joel

Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, career and more revealed

Billy Joel

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident

When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident

Phil Collins

Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney

Who is Riley Green dating? Ella Langley and Megan Moroney rumours explored

Country

Watch George Michael’s immaculate acoustic performance of ‘Freedom 90’ for MTV

Watch George Michael’s immaculate acoustic performance of ‘Freedom 90’ for MTV

George Michael

Megan Moroney performing and smiling

Megan Moroney new album: Release date, songs, latest rumours and more

Country

George Michael lost the love of his life in 1993, a pivotal loss that impacted his music.

The heartbreaking ballad George Michael wrote for the one true love he lost

George Michael

Bono and Ali Hewson have been together since they were at school.

Bono and his wife Ali Hewson’s secret to building 40-year marriage from high school romance