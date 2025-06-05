Huey Lewis ‘can’t hear music’ but refuses to ‘give up’ on future recording

Huey Lewis has opened up about his hearing loss. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

‘The Power of Love’ singer is living with Ménière's disease, which has led to his hearing loss.

Huey Lewis and the News frontman Huey Lewis has opened up about how his hearing loss has stopped him from being able to listen to and make music.

The ‘Stuck with You’ singer has Ménière's disease, a rare inner-ear disorder that affects balance and hearing.

While the condition is incurable, its symptoms can be treated, and the 74-year-old singer has been given a cochlear implant to help improve his hearing.

However, as he explained to People in a recent interview: “[it] enables me to hear speech much better... but I can’t hear music.

Huey Lewis & The News - The Power Of Love (Official Music Video)

“The worst part is that means it’s bad enough not to be able to perform and sing and play, but it’s really bad not to even be able to enjoy music,” he continued.

Huey described Ménière's as his “cross to bear” from being “no spring chicken".

“Something’s going to happen at some point,” he reflected matter-of-factly.

The singer was diagnosed with the disease almost 30 years ago, and at the time took the news badly.

“I thought the world had ended,” he recalled: “But of course, you can kind of get used to anything.

Huey Lewis performing in 1984. Picture: Getty

“And the bottom line is I'm still a lucky guy and there are lots of people out there worse than I am...

“You have to rebalance and things, but it doesn't mean that life is terrible... my life isn't as good as it used to be, but it's still a lot better than most,” he said.

While being realistic about his chances, Huey remains positive about the possibility that he might be able to return to performing and recording one day, something he remembers as “the best feeling in the world.”

“I'm not going to give up. I'm going to try,” he said.

“But geez, that kind of fun, that kind of great ride. I doubt I'm ever going to see that... feel that again,” he added.