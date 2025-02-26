The Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper dies, aged 73

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘For the Love of You’ and ‘Caravan of Love’ star was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper has died, at the age of 73.

In a statement published on Facebook this Monday (February 24), the multi-talented musician’s family confirmed Chris had passed away on Sunday, February 23.

Chris, who began working with The Isley Brothers in 1973, had been diagnosed with cancer in December 2024.

In their statement, Chris’ family shared a eulogy for Chris, who they said would “be deeply missed” and whose legacy would “live on as an inspiration for generations.”

The Isley Brothers’ official social media paid tribute to Chris, writing: “Chris Jasper wasn’t just a musician—he was a musical genius, a lyricist, an extended member of the Isley family, a pioneer, and a key part of the sound that shaped generations.

“Our hearts are heavy, but we are grateful for the time, the music, and the memories we shared. His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy, brother.”

After developing a love for music as a child who studied classical piano from the age of seven, Chris studied music at New York’s Julliard School of Music.

When he joined The Isley Brothers in the mid-70s, Chris transformed their sound “from a vocal trio into a self-contained six member R&B/Funk group” with his knowledge of keyboards and synthesizers.

The Isley Brothers - For the Love of You, Pts. 1 & 2 (Official Audio)

Chris worked on many of the band’s biggest hits, including ‘For the Love of You’, ‘Between the Sheets’ and ‘Fight the Power’.

In 1984, the keyboardist, songwriter and producer broke off with the band’s youngest members Ernie and Marvin to form the Isley-Jasper-Isley trio who reached further fame with tracks including 1985’s ‘Caravan of Love’ (later covered by England’s The Housemartins).

Chris began a solo career in 1987 and started the CBS-Associated label Gold City Records, through which he would go on to release 17 R&B albums and four gospel records, plus produce artists including Liz Hogue, Out Front and Brothaz By Choice.

For his widely-influential contributions to the music industry over the years, Chris was awarded a National R&B Society Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and received a Soultracks Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

As part of The Isley Brothers, he was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

The group also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Chris is survived by his wife of 42 years, author and attorney Margie Jasper, and their three sons Michael, Nicholas and Christopher.