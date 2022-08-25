'You're the Voice' singer John Farnham has part of his jaw removed as he fights cancer

25 August 2022, 14:32

John Farnham is battling cancer
John Farnham is battling cancer. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

John Farnham is in a "stable condition" after having part of his jaw removed while completing treatment for mouth cancer.

The 73-year-old singer - best known for the '80s power ballad 'You're the Voice' - underwent a 12-hour operation on Tuesday (August 23) after recently finding a cancerous growth.

In a statement, John's family said: "John has been through an eleven-and-a-half-hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU. The cancer tumour was located in his mouth, and it has been successfully removed."

They added: "There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task.

"We are in awe of the incredible teams of healthcare professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion.

"To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants – thank you one and all so very much."

John Farnham with Brian May in 2020
John Farnham with Brian May in 2020. Picture: Getty

The Australian singer has been married to partner Jillian Billman since 1973, and they have two sons together — Rob and James.

Speaking about his health issues in 2019, John said he felt better after not smoking: "I haven't had a smoke for a few months which I'm happy about and that's made me feel better.

"I'm still having a love affair with the occasional glass of red wine," he told the Herald Sun.

He added: "Stupid habit. It was a little easier to quit from cigars, but I'm better off not smoking, I'm a bloody singer for God's sake."

While largely known for his big hit 'You're the Voice' outside Australia, he is one of his homeland's biggest ever entertainers.

John was a teen pop idol from 1967 until 1979, then known as Johnny Farnham, but found even greater success as an adult contemporary singer.

He is the only Australian artist to have a number-one record in five consecutive decades. He also released collaborative albums with the likes of Tom Jones and Olivia Newton-John.

John also won the 1987 Australian of the Year, 1996 Officer of the Order of Australia, and 19 ARIA Awards.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Billy Joel brought pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Madison Square Garden last night (August 24) for a rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Watch Billy Joel bring Olivia Rodrigo onstage for stunning rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Billy Joel

The beautiful moment took place during the Voice Kids blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston

The Voice Kids: Girl, 13, stuns viewers with flawless performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

The Voice

George Michael's acts of kindness revealed

George Michael's secret acts of astounding generosity revealed after death

George Michael

The former Queen frontman, who died in 1991, gave a stunning performance when he joined his ex-bandmates and Adam Lambert on stage in 2015.

When Freddie Mercury joined Adam Lambert for a spine-tingling duet of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2015

Queen

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were glowing as they giggled and embraced for photos on the red carpet and stopped to speak to a reporter from E! for what would be their last ever interview together.

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travola dance one last time in adorable final interview

Olivia Newton-John

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed