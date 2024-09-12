Jon Bon Jovi praised after persuading woman to come down off bridge in Nashville

12 September 2024, 10:05

Jon Bon Jovi persuades a woman to come down from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville
Jon Bon Jovi persuades a woman to come down from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville. Picture: Getty Images/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

By Mayer Nissim

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jon Bon Jovi is best known for fronting Bon Jovi, releasing hit albums and packing out stadiums for over 40 years.

But he may have just made his biggest ever impact, as police thanked him for helping talk down a person from the ledge of a bridge on Tuesday (September 10).

The incident took place on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, where Jon was filming a music video.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night," said the Metro Nashville Police Department

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Chief John Drake of the MNPD added: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Bon Jovi released 16th studio album Forever in June, with the record preceded by the singles 'Legendary' and 'Living Proof'.

The album is the first since Jon's career-threatening vocal surgery in 2022.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Smooth launches three new stations

Smooth launches three new radio stations: Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul!

Holly Johnson and David Bowie in the 1990s

Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Holly Johnson reveals touching call from David Bowie after AIDS diagnosis

David Bowie

Michael Jackson's 'What More Can I Give' single

Michael Jackson's forgotten star-studded charity single for 9/11 that his label axed is amazing

Michael Jackson

In 2017, Sting looked less than impressed watching a cover version of The Police's classic hit 'Every Breath You Take' in his honour.

When Sting visibly cringed whilst watching cover version of ‘Every Breath You Take’

Sting

Andrea Bocelli is revisiting his storied life and career with his new documentary, including the life-changing moment when he went completely blind.

Andrea Bocelli recalls the incident that left him blind: “That’s when darkness fell”

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

James Earl Jones. Mufasa and Darth Vader

James Earl Jones 1931-2024: How the legend overcame his stutter to become the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa

TV & Film

Céline Dion was besotted with her niece Karine. But tragically she passed away aged sixteen after a battling an incurable disease.

‘Fly’: The devastating song Celine Dion dedicated to her late niece Karine

Celine Dion

In 2018, Joe Sumner joined his dad Sting on stage to sing one of The Police's most timeless tracks.

When Sting’s son Joe joined him for sensational duet of ‘Every Breath You Take’

Sting

Can you guess the real name of these celebrities?

QUIZ: Do you know the REAL names of these celebrities?

Quizzes

In 2003, Robert Palmer died suddenly at the age of just 54. So what happened?

Robert Palmer: Inside the ‘Addicted To Love’ singer’s tragic death

Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits

Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits

Billy Ocean