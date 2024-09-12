Jon Bon Jovi praised after persuading woman to come down off bridge in Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi persuades a woman to come down from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville. Picture: Getty Images/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

By Mayer Nissim

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Jon Bon Jovi is best known for fronting Bon Jovi, releasing hit albums and packing out stadiums for over 40 years.

But he may have just made his biggest ever impact, as police thanked him for helping talk down a person from the ledge of a bridge on Tuesday (September 10).

The incident took place on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, where Jon was filming a music video.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night," said the Metro Nashville Police Department

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a distraught woman off the ledge of a Nashville bridge, police said. The incident occurred Tuesday night as the rock and roll legend was filming a music video at the time, with the bridge open to the public. https://t.co/Jasbss9MV7 pic.twitter.com/DjRK4ijvpP — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 12, 2024

Chief John Drake of the MNPD added: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Bon Jovi released 16th studio album Forever in June, with the record preceded by the singles 'Legendary' and 'Living Proof'.

The album is the first since Jon's career-threatening vocal surgery in 2022.