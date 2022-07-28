Watch Joni Mitchell's stunning return after 20 years with emotional performance of 'Both Sides Now'

28 July 2022, 11:55

Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Joni Mitchell takes to the stage for her first full-length performance in over 20 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joni Mitchell made a stunning return to live performance with a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival.

The iconic folk singer appeared on Sunday (July 24), joining her friend Brandi Carlile and a clutch of star guests for the Joni Jam set at the Newport Folk Festival.

It was Joni's first full-length set for over two decades, and her first at Newport since way back in 1969.

As well as Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, members of the all-star group included Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Blake Mills, and Lucius's Celisse Henderson, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig.

The 13-song set opened with 'Carey' and closed with 'The Circle Game' and also featured such hits as 'A Case Of You', 'Big Yellow Taxi' and 'Both Sides, Now'.

Joni Mitchell retired from touring in 2000, with sporadic performances in 2002 and 2013.

She suffered a brain aneurysm rupture in March 2015, which had seemingly put an end to her music career.

Her only public musical performance since then came earlier this year, where she joined in a mass singalong rendition of 'The Circle Game' and 'Big Yellow Taxi' on April 1 as one of many voices on stage.

Joni MItchell and Brandi Carlile Live at Newport Folk Festival
Joni MItchell and Brandi Carlile Live at Newport Folk Festival. Picture: Getty Images

Her Newport performance at the weekend not only saw her take a more central role in proceedings, but her solo on 'Just Like This Train' was her first time playing the instrument in public since her aneurysm.

The full setlist for the show was as follows:

  1. Carey (with Brandi Carlile)
  2. Come in From the Cold (with Taylor Goldsmith)
  3. Help Me (with Celisse Henderson)
  4. A Case of You (with Marcus Mumford) (+ Brandi Carlile)
  5. Big Yellow Taxi (with Brandi Carlile)
  6. Just Like This Train
  7. Why Do Fools Fall in Love (+ Rick Whitfield)
  8. Amelia (with Taylor Goldsmith)
  9. Love Potion No. 9
  10. Shine
  11. Summertime
  12. Both Sides, Now (with Lucius) (+ Brandi Carlile)
  13. The Circle Game (with Wynonna Judd)

Joni Mitchell's comeback wasn't the only surprise performance at this year's Newport Folk Festival.

The night earlier on Saturday, July 23, Paul Simon – who retired from touring in 2018 – joined Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at the end of a tribute set to his music.

Simon joined the group for its closing performances of 'Graceland', American Tune', 'The Boxer' and 'The Sound of Silence'.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

ABBA's best albums ranked

ABBA's albums ranked from worst to best

ABBA

Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

Tom Jones

Singers and their younger selves

These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible
Many of George Michael's acts of generosity were only revealed after his untimely death in 2016

8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

George Michael

Shirley Bassey and Daniel Craig

Shirley Bassey headlines The Sound of 007 in Concert: Tickets, dates, lineup and full details revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed