Joss Stone announces pregnancy in emotional video after heartbreaking loss last year

12 April 2022, 11:55

Joss Stone announces pregnancy
Joss Stone announces pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Joss Stone

By Tom Eames

Joss Stone has revealed that she is expecting her second child in a sweet new video.

The 35-year-old singer announced she is pregnant and expecting a child with partner Cody DaLuz.

An emotional video saw Joss explain that it was "beautiful and not at the same time", following a heartbreaking loss last year.

Joss said that her feelings were "mixed", after having a miscarriage back in October.

Sitting in a car, Joss spoke in an eight-minute video about both pregnancies, saying: "I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It's beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it's completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.

"I want to explain everything because I think it's important as I'm going to have to move some of my gigs and that means that we're in it together.

"Last year, in October I lost a baby and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that."

Joss is then visibly upset and has to stop herself from talking as tears filled up her eyes. She continued: "I went to the doctor and said, 'Why has this happened?' and he said, 'We don't know why Joss these things just happen by the luck of the gods it's not your fault'. I kept pressing him for an answer 'why?' and he didn't know, poor bloke.

"It's sh**ty and a horrible horrible thing. It's not something you can get over, it's something you have to live with. He said 'Joss come back in the Spring next year and we'll do a well woman's check and make sure you're all good and go from there'."

Joss told her doctor that she will see him when the "daffodils bloom".

The emotional video then cuts to Joss walking in the woods, as she filmed footage to send to the doctor.

She added: "You remember I said I'd come and see you when the daffodils come out? Well guess what?"

Joss then held up a positive pregnancy test to show to her doctor. The video then cut back to Joss in her car, saying: "So that's the beautiful part of the story is that there are rainbows after storms and it's just lovely. I'm very excited and I can't wait to meet my baby.

"I hope and pray that everything is ok and I'm excited to announce it. I didn't want to not acknowledge my baby before.

"Life, doesn't it give us all sorts of different things to deal with? We can, we can deal with the good bits and the bad bits, we can get through it and loveliness will come."

In September 2020, Joss announced that she was pregnant with her first child, and she gave birth to a daughter, Violet Melissa DaLuz, in January 2021.

The Miscarriage Association (01924 200 799) miscarriageassociation.org.uk supports women affected by miscarriage, ectopic and molar pregnancies. If you’re concerned about a loved one you can also call the helpline which is available on Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm, or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.

