Kevin Costner reveals the 'one thing' to keep love alive during recent charity concert

At a recent concert with his band Modern West, Kevin Costner revealed the "one thing" people can say to preserve the love we share with people. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

He's offering out nuggets of wisdom to his fans.

Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner and the public fallout that came after has been well documented.

Since then, Kevin has taken to music to express his emotions, touring with his band Modern West.

Having always been a keen musician, it's understandably taken a back seat to his movies, though his fans evidently want more.

That was after his recent performance at the star-studded One805Live! charity concert at his residence in Carpinteria, California, which also saw performances from Pink, Richard Marx, and Kenny Loggins.

Before one particular song, Kevin revealed the "one thing" people can say to preserve the love we share with people.

Kevin Costner performing with his band Modern West t the One805 Live Fall Concert. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Offering up a message of optimism and encouragement before his rendition of 'I Can't Do This Without You', Costner said:

"The person to our right, you know, the one that gets us through everything, your sweetheart, your wife, your whatever it is.

"But sometimes, you know, we see everything and we just kind of forget to just say that one thing: You're important."

He continued to ask the crowd to check in on our relationships, adding that "in life sometimes it’s just the littlest thing."

"What’s so f**king hard about going, you know, 'You're important, you've been important for a long time'.

"Sometimes you gotta search and so that's what this song is about," Kevin continued, evidently in a reflective mood.

Talking to the crowd at the charity concert, there were various celebrities in agreement such as Prince Harry, Cameron Diaz, Jeff Bridges, and Rob Lowe who were all in attendance.

Kevin Costner at the HISTORY Channel's HISTORYTalks event. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The charity event was organised to help raise funds for local fire, police, and sheriff departments, using the money raised for services such as mental health and necessary equipment.

Amongst the setlist of songs Costner played with his band Modern West, they also covered The Turtles' timeless 1967 classic 'Happy Together'.

Kevin has also been battling negative reviews for his passion project and self-funded movie series, Horizon: An American Saga.

The first of four films was released in the summer to a lukewarm reception, with the second film's cinema release postponed for the time being.

At a recent conversation as part of Malcolm Gladwell's History Talks events, Costner was a special guest speaker who explained his love for the American West.

“I was seven years old, [at] a little boy’s birthday party,” the actor and director began, saying that he went to see How the West Was Won.

"It was a four-hour movie, so it’s no surprise mine are three,” he joked in reference to his recent movie, as well as the Oscar-winning epic Dances With Wolves.