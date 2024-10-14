Kevin Costner makes his musical comeback and it's for a very good cause

Kevin Costner + Modern West in concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Kevin Costner restarts his side-hustle to help the victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The world knows Kevin Costner as an acting legend and Oscar-winning director, but he's also got a pretty good thing going on the side.

When he's not acting in movies or hit TV shows like Yellowstone, Costner likes to play some country rock with his friends.

Billed as Kevin Costner & Modern West, they've released a clutch of studio albums, but hadn't released any new songs in the past four years.

They've now reconvened with some fresh material, and it's for a very good cause.

Costner has announced a "pay-what-you-want" release for 'Find Your Way', with the proceeds being used to benefit the victims of benefit victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

"I've gone through seasons of darkness where I clung to the lyrics of songs that really carried me through," Costner wrote on Instagram.

"I hope that 'Find Your Way' provides that kind of refuge for anyone trudging through and losing sight of hope.

"You choose how much to pay for the song — all proceeds are going directly to @hopeforceinternational, who are on the ground actively helping in the areas devastated by these hurricanes."

Kevin Costner & Modern West - Find Your Way (Official Music Audio)

He added: "My bandmates @teddymorganmusicand @parkchisolm wrote this song with the incredibly talented @kathigginsmusic.

"Her background vocals, along with the beautiful Hammond organ played by @sansonica_music, added just the magic we needed to make this song feel like the prayer that it is.

"I hope it means something to you guys, and that you’ll consider purchasing it to benefit the victims of these terrible storms."