Kool & the Gang’s Michael Sumler dies in car crash, aged 71

29 May 2025, 10:52

Michael Sumler smiling and a photo of Kool and the Gang
Michael Sumler has passed away aged 71. Picture: Fox 5/Facebook/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The beloved musician known as ‘Chicago Mike’ worked as a hype man for the ‘Celebration’ singers for many years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Sumler, longtime hype man and backing vocalist for Kool & the Gang, has died aged 71.

The beloved band member’s death was announced by Fox 5 Atlanta, who reported the musician passed away following a car crash on Saturday (May 24) in Mableton, Georgia.

Michael – known to friends and fans as ‘Chicago Mike’ – was behind the wheel when his car collided with another vehicle, the driver of which was unharmed. Mike died at the scene.

Michael Sumler smiling
Michael Sumler joined Kool & the Gang in 1985. Picture: Facebook

After news of his death broke last night (May 28), Kool & the Gang released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened to hear” of Mike’s death.

“Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace,” they shared.

Mike worked with Kool & The Gang for more than three decades, and also worked as a mentor for upcoming musicians over the years.

Speaking with Fox, friends and colleagues of Mike also shared their sadness at the news of his death.

Kool & The Gang member dies in Georgia car crash | FOX 5 News

“It was a devastating blow,” Song Source Music Group’s Adrian Meeks shared. “He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life.

“He was the bridge, you know, for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends.”

Kool & the Gang’s co-founding member Robert ‘Kool’ Bell shared losing Mike reflected “a bittersweet feeling” for the group.

Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It

“We’ve lost another brother, and the stage won’t be the same without Mike,” he added, the Mirror reports.

Robert's brother, and fellow Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald Bell died in 2020, aged 68. Other founding member Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas passed away in 2021 aged 70.

As tributes continue to be shared for Mike, Mableton Mayor Michael Owens remembered the star as someone who had “contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities” of the area.

“His style and energy added flare and excitement to Kool and the Gang for decades. The city of Mableton, council members and I join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss,” he said.

