Kool & The Gang Manchester concert: How to get tickets for the one-night show

Picture: Getty / Kool & The Gang

By Sian Hamer

Kool & The Gang will be joined by special guests The Real Thing.

Kool & The Gang are heading to Manchester for one night only this summer.

The funk and soul icons will perform on Friday, July 11, at the AO Arena after a 15-year break from the city.

British soul band The Real Thing will join the 'Get Down on It' group for the show.

Tickets are available to buy from 9.30am on Friday, February 14 at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Kool & The Gang 2025 Tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed for UK shows. Picture: Kool & The Gang

The group released their celebrated 34th studio album People Just Wanna Have Fun in 2023.

It was 1964 when Kool & the Gang formed in New Jersey with founding members including Robert 'Kool' Bell, Ronald Bell, Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas, Robert 'Spike' Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, Woodrow 'Woody' Sparrow, and Ricky Westfield.

Since then, they have sold over 70 million albums across the globe, thanks to their mega hits 'Celebration', 'Cherish', 'Jungle Boogie', and many others.