Kylie Minogue releases new Christmas song as she announces festive album re-release

5 November 2025, 14:39

Kylie Christmas album cover and Kylie Minogue smiling with Christmas themed decorations all around her
Kylie Minogue has recorded new Christmas songs to celebrate her Christmas album's tenth anniversary. Picture: Kylie Minogue Press Release/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) is coming next month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Minogue has released a brand-new Christmas song, ‘XMAS’.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ hitmaker’s latest single was released today (November 5) to coincide with her announcement that she will be rereleasing her 2015 Christmas album Kylie Christmas in a month's time, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) will feature four new songs – including ‘XMAS’ – as well as rereleases of many of the original album’s tracks.

That album included Kylie covers of classic festive hits such as ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘Winter Wonderland’ as well as original songs like ‘Every Day’s Like Christmas’.

Kylie first teased her Christmas present for fans yesterday on social media when she posted a video of her winking while surrounded by Christmas presents and other decorations.

“Is that... Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) under the tree?!” her announcement post shared just a few hours later.

“I can’t wait to share this album with you, featuring four new songs and a little extra sparkle.”

While Kylie’s new tracks promise just as much festive fun as the album first delivered ten years ago, the ‘Padam’ singer amusingly revealed she recorded them all last summer.

Santa Baby

According to The Sun, the four new tracks are: ‘XMAS’ (released today), ‘Office Party’, ‘This Time Of Year’ and ‘Hot In December’.

Kylie said in a statement about her new single: “Revisiting Kylie Christmas ten years on has been so much fun.

Fully Wrapped has given me the chance to write and record four new songs and add a little extra sparkle – I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, ‘XMAS’!”

Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) will be released on December 5, 2025.

Jason Donovan interview: "Kylie and I were robbed of Christmas number one by Cliff Richard!"

