When Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on stage for surprise duet in 2018

Kylie Minogue brought on a surprise guest in 2018: her former flame and beloved friend Jason Donovan. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

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They were everybody's favourite couple.

On screen, Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson transformed Aussie soap Neighbours into an international phenomenon.

Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue, was the beautiful but fiery tomboy, a strong-minded car mechanic who was often seen wearing her grubby overalls.

On the other hand there was Ramsey Street's resident wonderkid, Scott, who was played by blue-eyed teenager Jason Donovan.

When the pair of characters got together, people around the world tuned in to watch their romance unfold.

Famously, the two got married in what was one of the most-watched television moments of the era.

But fans of Neighbours also paid close attention to Kylie and Jason off-screen, as their romance continued beyond Ramsey Street.

When the two broke up and went their separate ways however, teary fans felt they might never see the two together again.

That was until 2018 however, 30 years after they were an item, when Kylie invited Jason to join her for a very special version of their song 'Especially For You'.

Jason and Kylie when they were just starting out as pop stars. Picture: Alamy

The former lovebirds reunited at last after three decades, though nobody expected a reunion to happen at all.

Kylie was headlining a concert held in Hyde Park, in front of 50,000 die-hard fans of Australia's pop princess.

She initially teased the audience by singing the iconic duet on her own, backed by a gospel chorus who sang Jason's lines.

Once the second chorus kicked in however, Kylie said to the crowd: "I need a dance partner."

At which point, unbeknownst to anybody in central London, Jason Donovan emerged from the enormous wings on stage behind her.

In an instant, fans of the two iconic singers were taken back to a time when they topped the charts together.

Kylie Minogue ft. Jason Donovan - Especially For You (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)

'Especially For You' was a duet that broke Kylie and Jason into the world of pop music, whose careers were then steered by Stock Aitken Waterman.

It reached the top of the charts in the UK, with fans wide-eyed about their favourite on-screen couple living our their dreams together in real life.

Sadly the relationship didn't last, with Kylie going on to date INXS' magnetic frontman Michael Hutchence soon after.

But Kylie and Jason remained close friends, and proved the chemistry was still there between them when Donovan joined Minogue on stage at Hyde Park.

Jason took Kylie in his arms, and span her around tenderly whilst joining her on the microphone as the song came to its conclusion.

With her hands gently wrapped around her waist, the performance brought back memories of their beloved appearance on Top Of The Pops in 1988.

"Thank you Jason. We travelled back in time there. He didn't know that was going to happen," Kylie joked at the end, which was true – Jason only got the call to join her shortly before.

Gotta love an earthy, no fuss Aussie. The lovely #JasonDonovan cycled to Hyde Park for his stage duet with ⁦@kylieminogue⁩ last night. She’d only called him an hr earlier. pic.twitter.com/xDrVksYKNg — Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) September 10, 2018

Donovan cycled across London to get to Hyde Park, after only getting the call from Kylie an hour before she was due to take to the stage.

"I literally turned up on my bike to support my friend @kylieminogue and next thing you know I’m onstage @BBCRadio2 Hyde Park in front of 70,000 people recreating those dance moves Especially For You 1988 .. mad!" he tweeted soon after.

Speaking to an Australian radio station after the show, Kylie confirmed that she and Jason only shared a couple of texts a day or two beforehand.

“He said he had a lot on and if he was going to come it would just be him on his bike, I said, ‘Sure, let me know’,” she recalled.

“So then he told me he was going to come, I let my team know, and of course you should see the light bulbs go off on all of them.”

On the day of the show however, she said: “'We’re doing the song anyway, do you want to join in? You can say no, you can just do a little bit whatever you want to do.' Bless him, he did it.”

It was a genuine moment of magic that added a sprinkle of heartwarming nostalgia in what was already an incredible headline performance from Kylie.