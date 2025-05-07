Remembering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sizzling chemistry during first live Shallow performance

Remembering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sizzling chemistry during first live Shallow performance. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Mayhem star and American Hustle actor led the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born friendship was one for the ages.

The A-listers played the two lead characters in the 2018 film, a modern-day reimagination of 1937’s A Star Is Born plus its 1954 and 1976 musical remakes.

The film was a hit with audiences and critics alike, and key to the 2018 film’s success was the believability of its central relationship.

Struggling alcoholic musician Jack (Cooper) and waitress singer-songwriter Ally (Gaga) had to believably fall in love, and thankfully Bradley and Gaga delivered with striking chemistry which was evident on and off the movie set.

Nowhere was this chemistry more evident than when the two united to perform the movie’s lead single, ‘Shallow’, together live on stage.

In January 2019, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper gave one lucky set of fans at Gaga’s Enigma + Jazz Vegas residency the chance to be the first to see this chemistry live in action when they united to perform the song for the first time in front of a crowd.

And thankfully, many thought to film the moment so we can still enjoy it today.

“So a really good friend of mine came to the show tonight,” Gaga said, introducing her film partner.

“And I’m thinking, yo Bradley, you wanna come up and do this one?” she then said, inviting him on stage.

At first, Bradley – who was supporting his friend from the crowd of her special show – seemed unwilling to take to the stage to sing ‘Shallow’.

But this was all a part of the act to up the excitement in the room for the pair’s well-polished performance.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Picture: Alamy

Gaga and Bradley were both nominated for lead acting awards at the 2019 Academy Awards, and while both stars lost out on winning individual Oscars, A Star Is Born did win the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’.

Due to its Best Song nomination, Gaga and Cooper were scheduled to perform the song – written by Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson and performed by Gaga and Cooper – at 2019’s Oscars ceremony.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s exclusive Vegas performance allowed the pair to have a trial run of sorts before that show, and expertly proved that the pair would make waves at the February 24 awards show, as they did indeed go on to do.

Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ performance at the 2019 Oscars here: