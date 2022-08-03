Leona Lewis welcomes first child and reveals her adorable name

3 August 2022, 09:48

By Sian Moore

The 'Bleeding Love' singer has announced the arrival of her first child with husband Dennis Jauch.

Leona Lewis has given birth to her first child.

The 37-year-old announced the arrival of her baby girl on social media – and also revealed her name, too.

"And then there were three," Lewis said. "Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22."

The annoucement was accompanied by a sweet photo showing Carmel Allegra in the arms of Leona, with husband and father Dennis Jauch's hand resting atop of her.

It was 2019 when Lewis and Jaunch married after almost a decade of dating, after they met in 2010 when Dennis was a dancer on Leona's Labyrinth Tour.

They first announced the pregnancy on Instagram in March, with Lewis captioning the post: "Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer."

Carmel is the pair's first child together.

Speaking about her husband previously to Hello!, Leona said: "Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I've ever met.

"He's been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I've gone through in my life."

