Leona Lewis and her husband are 'expecting their first child together'

21 March 2022, 11:32 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 12:09

By Mayer Nissim

Leona Lewis is apparently expanding her family.

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch are said to be expecting their first child together.

According to The Sun, the former X Factor winner is pregnant and due to give birth before the end of the year.

It's claimed that Leona is past the 12-week milestone and has already told her friends and family the happy news, and is poised to make a public announcement to her fans later this month.

Leona recently announced a full UK arena and concert hall tour that is due to take place in November and December 2022.

Smooth has reached out to Leona's representatives for comment.

Leona Lewis in concert
Leona Lewis in concert. Picture: Alamy

Leona and Dennis met way back in 2010, when he was a dancer on her Labyrinth Tour.

They started dating soon after, getting married in 2019 a few months after they announced their engagement.

Leona has been candid in the past about her desire to grow her family.

"I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting," she told The Daily Telegraph in 2020.

“My mum grew up in a children's home. No one adopted her as a child and I would very much like to adopt.

"But I'm still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday."

Ahead of her wedding, Leona told Hello! of her husband: "Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I've ever met.

"He's been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I've gone through in my life."

