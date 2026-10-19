Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets! Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Lighthouse Family have just announced a 16-date UK tour.

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Lighthouse Family are set to embark on a UK tour in 2027!

Celebrating their iconic 1995 debut album Ocean Drive and all of their greatest hits, the duo will perform 16 shows next year.

The last time Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker toured was in 2019 and 2020, following the release of their album, Blue Sky in Your Head.

See their full UK 2027 tour dates below!

Lighthouse Family 2027 UK tour dates. Picture: Lighthouse Family

Lighthouse Family 2027 UK tour dates

Tuesday 2 March – Dublin, 3Olympia

Wednesday 3 March – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Sunday 7 March – Sheffield, City Hall

Monday 8 March – York, Barbican

Tuesday 9 March – Bath, Forum

Thursday 11 March – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Friday 12 March – Bournemouth, International Centre

Monday 15 March – London, The London Palladium

Tuesday 16 March – Oxford, New Theatre

Thursday 18 March – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Friday 19 March – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Saturday 20 March – Bradford, Bradford Live

Monday 22 March – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 23 March – Blackpool, Opera House

Thursday 25 March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Friday 26 March – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tickets go on sale October 23 at 9.30am and are available to purchase here.