Linda Nolan issues devastating cancer update as treatment stops working

28 August 2024, 14:34

In a recent interview, Linda Nolan has issued a devastating update on her cancer battle, revealing that her treatment is no longer working.
In a recent interview, Linda Nolan has issued a devastating update on her cancer battle, revealing that her treatment is no longer working. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Nolan Sisters have been blighted by cancer in recent years.

Their family have suffered from much heartache related to cancer, which has impacting their lives immeasurably.

Anne Nolan has battled breast cancer twice, firstly in 2000 and again in 2020 whilst Bernie tragically succumbed to breast cancer in 2013 aged just 53.

Linda Nolan's husband died of skin cancer in 2007, and now Linda herself is in the thick of her own battle with cancer, for the second time.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, which was sadly followed by a secondary cancer on her pelvis which was diagnosed in 2017.

Recently however, Linda issued a devastating update on her cancer battle, revealing that her treatment is no longer working.

Linda Nolan in 2023. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Linda Nolan in 2023. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage). Picture: Getty

In March 2023, she revealed that the disease had spread to her brain and that'd she'd be fortunate to make it to Christmas.

She pulled through against the odds, but her recent statement indicates that her prognosis isn't a positive one.

The singer and television personality revealed that two tumours have grown at the front and left side of her brain, suggesting that her treatment is now ineffective.

Talking to The Mirror, Linda said: "I sobbed when my consultant first told me. I know so many people are suffering and going through things, but I thought, just for once, could cancer just leave me alone? My heart sank."

"I had feared something was wrong. My balance has been getting worse and my memory – my sisters have to prompt me when I get lost in the middle of a sentence."

Linda has been undergoing immunotherapy since March of last year, and will now undergo chemotherapy treatment in an attempt to control the spread of cancer.

Understandably, she's concerned about the side effects which means she'll lose her hair, again: "That will be five times I’ve lost my hair!" she told the consultant.

The Nolan Sisters had hits like 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing', 'Gotta Pull Myself Together', and 'Who's Gonna Rock You'. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
The Nolan Sisters had hits like 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing', 'Gotta Pull Myself Together', and 'Who's Gonna Rock You'. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"But if it happens, I’ll just shave it again," she added. "Thankfully, he is not saying 'we can’t do anything for you'."

"We have more places to go. I am ready to try anything. I have done this before and I can do it again."

Her sister Coleen - who appears frequently on the daytime panel show Loose Women - recently discussed the toll cancer has taken on the Nolan family.

"We have had so much heartache… I’m always checking. I still have this thing when I think, 'What if I have missed it?'" Coleen said on a recent episode.

"Really, from Linda, it became a big thing for me. It’s obviously in our family. I hope I don’t get it, but I just want to think that if I do, I’ll get it early."

"Linda put off going way too long. And she admits that now. She didn’t go straight away, so by the time they found it… it was huge."

Coleen has had a cancer scare herself, undergoing treatment for a low-grade skin cancer called carcinoma which she caught early enough to treat successfully.

Let's hope and pray that Linda's treatment works just as successfully.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mariah Carey found a way to rekindle her mother-daughter relationship with mum Patricia after years of "pain and confusion", eventually finding peace with her family.

How Mariah Carey made peace with her mum after years of a painful, complicated relationship
Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late' and when it will be released

Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late' and when it will be released

Elton John

Sting and Trudie Styler celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Sting’s secret to his long and loving marriage to Trudie Styler: A relationship timeline

Sting

Robbie Williams movie 'Better Man': Cast, release date, plot, songs and more revealed

Robbie Williams movie 'Better Man': Cast, release date, plot, songs and more revealed

Robbie Williams

Dolly Parton has teamed up with her niece Heidi on a brand new duet.

Dolly Parton has revived previously unreleased 1988 song ‘A Rose Won’t Fix It’ as a duet with her niece

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Despite his frailty, reggae legend Bob Marley powered ahead with a concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which would ultimately turn out to be his last.

Inside Bob Marley’s final ever concert as he secretly battled cancer

Bob Marley

Huey Lewis and the News are one of the 1980s' biggest-selling bands. (Photo by © Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

Huey Lewis and the News’ 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

See where the cast of Mary Poppins is now

Mary Poppins cast: Where are the stars from the original 1964 film now?

TV & Film

Madonna is crazy about her children.

How many children does Madonna have, and who are they?

Madonna

A rare video of Andy Gibb and Bee Gee Barry Gibb singing on stage in 1987 is one of the few times the pair were known to have performed together in public.

Barry Gibb and Andy Gibb sing rare duet of 'To Love Somebody' in candid video from 1987

Barry Gibb

After meeting Elvis Presley as a child, Whitney Houston eventually sang the song that 'The King' himself was desperate to sing.

How Whitney Houston met Elvis Presley as a child, and later sang the hit song he wanted to sing

Whitney Houston