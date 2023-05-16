Madness return to Middlesbrough for Albert Park show this summer - how to get tickets

Madness. Picture: Madness

By Tom Eames

Madness are back this summer!

The nutty boys have announced a special summer show at Middlesbrough’s Albert Park on Friday, June 9, 2023.

For one day only, the calmness of Albert Park will be transformed into musical chaos, as Suggs and the kings of Camden bring their ‘House of Fun’ to the excellent venue.

Madness return to Middlesbrough. Picture: Madness

Madness will perform all their hits live, plus tracks from their new album.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

The show comes before their full UK tour this autumn, which will see the Lightning Seeds in support.