Madness’ Chris Foreman shares hopeful statement after incurable cancer diagnosis

Madness guitarist Chris 'Chrissy Boy' Foreman has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Chrissy Boy is staying positive in the face of his recent diagnosis.

Madness guitarist Chris Foreman has revealed he was diagnosed with incurable cancer last June.

The musician – who was one of the ‘Our House’ band’s founding members – took to the group’s official social media on Friday, August 29, to tell fans about his condition.

Entitling his post “A message to you from me – CB", Chris revealed that after experiencing “severe pain” in his upper back and shoulders earlier this year, he went to the hospital, where an MRI scan found he had a tumour on his spine.

“On the 4th of July I went to the Royal Sussex,” the 69-year-old's post continued, before he detailed receiving treatments including radiotherapy and “a spinal tap” which he amusingly described as very “rock n roll!”

Chris went on to reveal the type of cancer he has is a myeloma, a treatable but incurable form of the disease which effects the blood and bone marrow (via NHS.uk).

“When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life,” the ‘It Must Be Love’ artist shared hopefully, adding that some have been able to live with this kind of cancer “for 20 years or more.”

As he continues to receive treatment for his illness, Chris explained that he will have to pull out from performing with the rest of the band for now.

“I aim to be back next year,” he said, adding: “The band, my family, my road crew family and my management team have all been very loving and supportive.”

Madness performing at Uptown Festival Blackheath in 2024. Picture: Getty

One thing the singer has found difficult since his diagnosis has been giving up alcohol, but he remained upbeat in his statement as he shared how he has now “mastered a non alcoholic Margarita” and thinks “those zero alcohol beers ain’t too bad these days.”

“It’s been really hard not being onstage with the band this year,” Chris admitted. “They’ve worked really hard and the shows looked great.

“I don’t know how they did it without me, to be fair,” he joked, before clarifying: “I won’t be able to do Butlins or the tour this year, which is a great shame but ……'I’LL BE BACK!'"

Madness will be setting back off on their Hit Parade UK Tour this December, following their annual House of Fun Weekender at Butlin’s Minehead from November 28 to December 1.