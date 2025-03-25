Madness Hits Parade UK arena tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

25 March 2025, 11:36

Madness are going on tour again!
Madness are going on tour again! Picture: Madness

By Hannah Watkin

It’s time to enter the ‘House of Fun’ again!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Madness are going on tour across the UK this December, with tickets going on sale later this month!

The ‘Our House’ and ‘It Must Be Love’ singers’ Hits Parade tour will take them to arenas across the nation, including shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cardiff and Brighton.

Following the band’s annual Butlin’s House of Fun Weekender, Madness’ 2025 Hits Parade tour will start in Sheffield on Thursday, December 4.

The ‘Baggy Trousers’ stars will perform thirteen arena shows, finishing at London’s The O2 on Saturday, December 20.

Celebrating today’s tour news, the Nutty Boys shared in a statement: “We are going to be parading through your town soon… bearing glittering hits of all shapes and sizes, everyone welcome.”

For all of their shows, the band will be joined by special guest Squeeze after their sold-out 50th anniversary UK tour last year.

Madness' last tour celebrated the release of their thirteenth studio album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est la Vie in November 2023.

Madness smiling for a photo in 1992
Madness in 1992. Picture: Getty

This album was the group’s first ever UK chart-topping record, an achievement the band celebrated in a statement which said: “Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we’ve just gone and ruddy scored our first no 1 album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.”

With this year’s tour, audiences should expect to hear hits from the band’s whole back catalogue as well as newer songs, so get ready to enjoy favourites including: ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘One Step Beyond’.

Madness are keeping busy with their 2025 performing schedule, as they will be on tour in the USA this summer, and are also due for several UK and European festival performances before their arena tour at the end of the year.

What are Madness’ Hits Parade UK arena tour dates and venues?

  • Thursday, Dec 4 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • Friday, Dec 5 – Manchester, AO Arena
  • Saturday, Dec 6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Sunday, Dec 7 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • Tuesday, Dec 9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • Wednesday, Dec 10 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Friday, Dec 12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Saturday, Dec 13 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • Sunday, Dec 14 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
  • Tuesday, Dec 16 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
  • Thursday, Dec 18 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • Friday, Dec 19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Saturday, Dec 20 – London, The O2

How can I get tickets for the Madness 2025 UK tour?

Tickets will be going on sale for Madness’ Hits Parade UK arena tour at 9.30am on Friday, March 28.

For more details, including info on how to sign up for early ticket access, visit: madness.co.uk/hitparade

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

In 1996, Prince suffered an unimaginable loss.

‘Comeback’: The gorgeous tribute Prince wrote after losing his only child

Prince

Eric Clapton facts: Guitarist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Eric Clapton facts: Guitarist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Eric Clapton

Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer in Footloose and Kevin Bacon at a recent interview event

Why Kevin Bacon thinks a Footloose sequel would be a ‘disaster’

TV & Film

George Michael

George Michael’s generosity revealed again as backing singer spills on secret gift: 'He was our guardian angel'

George Michael

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman

Who is Sutton Foster? Hugh Jackman girlfriend’s age, relationship history and more

TV & Film

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Jaws poster and Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider in Jaws

What happened to the cast of Jaws? Iconic film’s history 50 years on

TV & Film

Denzel Washington smiling and posing with his Oscar in 2002.

Denzel Washington facts: Fences star’s age, movies, wife, children and more

Fact Profiles

Rod Stewart smiling on stage and a poster for Rod Stewart's One Last Time tour.

Rod Stewart tour: Tickets, dates and venues for singer’s ‘final’ large-scale shows

Rod Stewart

Chappell Roan's new country track is delighting fans.

Chappell Roan’s The Giver: Lyrics, meaning, country style and more explained

Country

Zach and Hannah were first linked together in early March 2025.

Who is Zach Bryan’s rumoured girlfriend Hannah Duncan?

Country

Riley Green performing and at a red carpet event.

Who is Riley Green? Age, relationships, reality TV career and more revealed

Country