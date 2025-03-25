Madness Hits Parade UK arena tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

By Hannah Watkin

It’s time to enter the ‘House of Fun’ again!

Madness are going on tour across the UK this December, with tickets going on sale later this month!

The ‘Our House’ and ‘It Must Be Love’ singers’ Hits Parade tour will take them to arenas across the nation, including shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cardiff and Brighton.

Following the band’s annual Butlin’s House of Fun Weekender, Madness’ 2025 Hits Parade tour will start in Sheffield on Thursday, December 4.

The ‘Baggy Trousers’ stars will perform thirteen arena shows, finishing at London’s The O2 on Saturday, December 20.

Celebrating today’s tour news, the Nutty Boys shared in a statement: “We are going to be parading through your town soon… bearing glittering hits of all shapes and sizes, everyone welcome.”

For all of their shows, the band will be joined by special guest Squeeze after their sold-out 50th anniversary UK tour last year.

Madness' last tour celebrated the release of their thirteenth studio album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est la Vie in November 2023.

This album was the group’s first ever UK chart-topping record, an achievement the band celebrated in a statement which said: “Would you Adam and Eve it?! It only took us 40 years to get there but we’ve just gone and ruddy scored our first no 1 album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.”

With this year’s tour, audiences should expect to hear hits from the band’s whole back catalogue as well as newer songs, so get ready to enjoy favourites including: ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘One Step Beyond’.

Madness are keeping busy with their 2025 performing schedule, as they will be on tour in the USA this summer, and are also due for several UK and European festival performances before their arena tour at the end of the year.

What are Madness’ Hits Parade UK arena tour dates and venues?

Thursday, Dec 4 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Friday, Dec 5 – Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday, Dec 6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday, Dec 7 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tuesday, Dec 9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Wednesday, Dec 10 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Friday, Dec 12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday, Dec 13 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sunday, Dec 14 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tuesday, Dec 16 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday, Dec 18 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Friday, Dec 19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, Dec 20 – London, The O2

How can I get tickets for the Madness 2025 UK tour?

Tickets will be going on sale for Madness’ Hits Parade UK arena tour at 9.30am on Friday, March 28.

For more details, including info on how to sign up for early ticket access, visit: madness.co.uk/hitparade