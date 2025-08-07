Exclusive

Why Mariah Carey refuses to deny her ‘diva’ status: 'It's much more than that'

7 August 2025, 13:15

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Emotions’ singer has got a bit of a diva reputation, but doesn’t believe it's anything to kick off about.

Mariah Carey wants to challenge the idea that being a ‘diva’ is a bad thing.

Speaking with Smooth Radio’s Angie Greaves ahead of the release of her next album, Here For It All, in September, the ‘Hero’ singer elaborated on her “Diva O’ the Day” mentality.

“That’s also Diva O’ Life,” she said, adding: “It’s whatever you want it to be.”

Watch Smooth's interview with Mariah Carey above

Mariah Carey wants to challenge the idea that being a ‘diva’ is a bad thing. Picture: Getty

Mariah agreed that being a diva could be a positive and beautiful thing.

“I think so,” she said, reacting to Angie’s suggestion that being a diva was a celebration of “everything that encapsulates you and makes you who you are.”

Mariah is in the UK at the moment following her headline performance at Brighton Pride last Saturday (August 2), and ahead of her next show at Heritage Live, Sandringham on Friday, August 15.

Discussing some of the incredible back catalogue of hits which she performs at shows like this, Mariah revealed how much it means to her that her debut single, ‘Vision of Love’, is still so loved.

Mariah Carey - Vision Of Love

“It’s a song I had written before I had a record deal,” she said.

Recalling its release, she added: “It was a pretty big moment for me... I just enjoyed that time so much.”

Mariah also shared her love of performing fan-favourite track ‘We Belong Together’, and her joy at working with “one of the greatest of all time” and her “dear friend” Busta Rhymes on ‘I Know What You Want’.

Angie also asked Mariah about her thoughts on her song ‘Fantasy’s’ famous appearance in the movie Rush Hour, where young kidnapee Soo Yung annoys her captors by delightedly singing along to the tune as it plays over their car radio.

Rush Hour - Soo Yung Singing Fantasy by Mariah Carey

“That [scene] is still a moment for me,” Mariah revealed. “I love it, just to see her singing and having fun... she’s adorable.”

Speaking about her most recent music, Mariah shared how she loved working with Shenseea and Kehlani to give her latest single ‘Sugar Sweet’ a “bit of a Caribbean vibe.”

Meanwhile, on the topic of ‘Type Dangerous’ – her upcoming album’s lead single – Mariah gushed about getting the opportunity to sample from one of her “favourite records of all time,” Eric B. & Rakim’s ‘Eric B. Is President’.

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous (Official Music Video)

Recalling the day they were cleared to use the sample, Mariah shared: “It’s just one of those moments that makes me happy, because I grew up loving it.”

Mariah Carey’s sixteenth studio album, Here For It All, will be released on Friday, September 26.

