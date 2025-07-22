Mariah Carey Here For It All: New album release date, songs and more explained

Mariah Carey has announced the details of her next studio album. Picture: Press Release/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Hero’ singer is back for a sixteenth studio record – and we’ve got all the details...

Mariah Carey has finally revealed all about her much-anticipated next album.

The ‘Emotions’ singer’s 16th studio album will be with us later this year, and will be her first in almost seven years following 2018’s Caution.

Here’s everything we know so far about the exciting record, from its name to its songs, and how Smooth Radio itself got to play a small part in its recent release day news...

What is Mariah Carey’s new album called?

Mariah’s new album will be called Here For It All.

The diva singer-songwriter announced Here For It All’s name and release date on Monday, July 21, after months of speculation and hounding from her fans for details about ‘MC16’.

Smooth’s very own Angie Greaves played a surprise part in Mariah’s big announcement, as the ‘Vision of Love’ artist used footage from one of Angie’s social media stories to hint that some album news was on the way!

Watch Angie’s cameo in Mariah’s album news teaser below:

When will Here For It All be released?

Mariah Carey’s next album, Here For It All, will be released on September 26.

The record is available for pre-order and pre-saving now, and it’s lead single, ‘Type Dangerous’ is already out, having been released by Mariah on June 6.

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous (Official Music Video)

What has Mariah Carey said about her 16th studio album?

While Mariah has finally broken her silence about Here For It All by announcing its name and release date, the ‘All I Want For Christmas’ singer has still not said much about her latest record.

In an interview with Apple Music in July 2025, the 56-year-old explained: “I’m trying not to tell too much about the new album...

“I just don’t want to reveal the whole thing. It’s finished,” was all she added.

What songs are on Here For It All?

In keeping with Mariah’s secretive attitude, a full tracklist for Here For It All is still yet to be released.

According to the singer, there will be around 11-12 songs on the record, including some signature “Mariah ballads.”

The album’s first single, ‘Type Dangerous’, was released on June 6, 2025.

A second single, ‘Sugar Sweet’, is seemingly soon going to be released (watch Mariah's teaser for this song above).

Mariah’s album name and release date announcement also featured a snippet of what appears to be the album’s title track, ‘Here For It All’ playing in the background.

Is Mariah Carey touring in 2025?

Mariah Carey has not announced a full-scale tour for 2025 or 2026 just yet, but the singer is set to perform at a few one-off events later this year.

Following on from her appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball in June 2025, Mariah’s next performance will be at Brighton Pride on Saturday, August 2.

She will then remain in the UK to perform a Heritage Live concert at the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.