Mariah Carey FINALLY set to perform at UK festival following COVID cancellation

Mariah Carey will be performing in the UK twice this summer. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Vision of Love’ singer is set for a royally good time in Norfolk this summer.

Mariah Carey will headline Heritage Live Festival at King Charles III’s Sandringham royal estate.

The ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ artist will perform an exclusive set at the Norfolk location on Friday, August 15, five years after she was originally planned to be one of Heritage Live’s guests.

Mariah’s original headline concert was planned for August 2020, but was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the ‘Vision of Love’ singer is finally set to perform her previously promised concert.

The 55-year-old singer will be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC plus R&B group Eternal for the one-off show.

Mariah’s Heritage Live performance will be her second UK show this summer, as the world-famous singer is also set to headline Brighton Pride Festival on August 2.

Celebrating the reveal that Mariah will be coming to Heritage Live this year, the festival’s managing director Giles Cooper shared in a statement yesterday (February 24): “We're absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all time to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show.

“Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon - this show will be historic.”

He added: “Mariah's live show is second to none and with such a catalogue of huge hit singles, it's going to be an incredible occasion. It will most definitely be an 'I was there' event that will live in all of our memories forever.”

For details on how to sign up for the Mariah Carey Heritage Live tickets pre-sale which will take place on Wednesday, March 5, visit: heritagelive.net/whats-on/mariah-carey