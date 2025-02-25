Mariah Carey FINALLY set to perform at UK festival following COVID cancellation

25 February 2025, 11:52

Mariah Carey smiling
Mariah Carey will be performing in the UK twice this summer. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Vision of Love’ singer is set for a royally good time in Norfolk this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mariah Carey will headline Heritage Live Festival at King Charles III’s Sandringham royal estate.

The ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ artist will perform an exclusive set at the Norfolk location on Friday, August 15, five years after she was originally planned to be one of Heritage Live’s guests.

Mariah’s original headline concert was planned for August 2020, but was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the ‘Vision of Love’ singer is finally set to perform her previously promised concert.

The 55-year-old singer will be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC plus R&B group Eternal for the one-off show.

Mariah’s Heritage Live performance will be her second UK show this summer, as the world-famous singer is also set to headline Brighton Pride Festival on August 2.

Celebrating the reveal that Mariah will be coming to Heritage Live this year, the festival’s managing director Giles Cooper shared in a statement yesterday (February 24): “We're absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all time to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show.

Mariah Carey on her unique rehearsal with Aretha Franklin

“Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon - this show will be historic.”

He added: “Mariah's live show is second to none and with such a catalogue of huge hit singles, it's going to be an incredible occasion. It will most definitely be an 'I was there' event that will live in all of our memories forever.”

For details on how to sign up for the Mariah Carey Heritage Live tickets pre-sale which will take place on Wednesday, March 5, visit: heritagelive.net/whats-on/mariah-carey

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa Niemi’s touching 35-year relationship

Inside Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa Niemi’s touching 35-year relationship

Fact Profiles

Roberta Flack has died aged 88.

Roberta Flack dies, aged 88

Roberta Flack in 1975

Roberta Flack facts: Soul singer's age, career, death and more revealed

Roberta Flack became a global sensation when she released 'Killing Me Softly With His Song'.

The Story of... 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' by Roberta Flack

Song Facts

Phil Collins performing while sat on stage in 2022.

Phil Collins admits being ‘very sick’ means he’s ‘not hungry’ to make more music

Phil Collins

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Denzel Washington smiling and posing with his Oscar in 2002.

Denzel Washington facts: Fences star’s age, movies, wife, children and more

Fact Profiles

Meg Ryan smiling at events in the 2020s

Meg Ryan facts: When Harry Met Sally actress’ age, movies, husband and more

Fact Profiles

When Harry Met Sally came out 40 years ago.

When Harry Met Sally cast: Where are they now?

TV & Film

Patrick Schwarzenegger with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Who is Patrick Schwarzenegger? The White Lotus actor’s age, girlfriend, famous parents and more

Fact Profiles

Smokey Robinson's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Smokey Robinson's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

The Bee Gees photographed smiling with their wives.

Who were the Bee Gees' wives? Barry, Maurice and Robin’s relationships explained

Bee Gees