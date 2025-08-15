Marti Pellow releases first new song in four years – listen here

15 August 2025, 13:30

Marti Pellow has just released his latest solo single.
Marti Pellow has just released his latest solo single. Picture: Getty/Marti Pellow Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

‘Tattoo My Heart’ is the Wet Wet Wet star’s lead single from his upcoming album, The Game.

Marti Pellow has released his first new music in four years – a single called ‘Tattoo My Heart’.

The new song came out today (August 15) after the Wet Wet Wet star spent a few weeks teasing fans with snippets on social media.

“Here it is... my brand new single 'Tattoo My Heart'... Now available on all streaming services,” the 60-year-old penned alongside a clip from the new song’s music video, which was also released on Friday.

Marti Pellow - Tattoo My Heart (Official Video)

‘Tattoo My Heart’ is the lead single from what will be Marti’s thirteenth solo studio album.

Entitled The Game, this is set for release in October.

The proud Scot’s latest track comes as Marti continues to travel across the UK performing his current Love Is All Around 30th Anniversary Tour.

Celebrating his greatest Wet Wet Wet hits, the singer – who left the soft-rock band for a second time in 2017 – is still set to visit locations including Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow.

The tour will conclude at The O2 in London in November.

Marti Pellow's best music videos: Wet Wet Wet singer breaks down his biggest songs

Marti first began his solo career in the late 90s, and released his first solo album, Smile, in 2001.

This followed the break-up of Wet Wet Wet, which he left in 1999.

After the band reformed in 2004, Marti continued to work on solo projects while also releasing new music with the group, until he left for the second time.

Prior to 'Tattoo My Heart', Marti's latest solo release was his album Stargazer, which came out in March 2021.

What are Marti Pellow’s Love Is All Around 30th Anniversary Tour dates?

  • July 5 – Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh
  • July 6 – Trinity Summer Series, Dublin
  • August 23 – Custom House Square, Belfast
  • October 24 – B.I.C, Bournemouth
  • October 25 – AO Arena, Manchester
  • October 26 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • October 28 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
  • October 29 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • October 30 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
  • November 1 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • November 2 – The O2, London

Marti Pellow: "I took over from Patrick Swayze – I grew up in Clydebank!"

