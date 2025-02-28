Michael Bolton celebrates 72nd birthday in rare family photo amid brain cancer recovery

Michael Bolton underwent surgery for a brain tumour in December 2023. Picture: Getty/Facebook

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘To Love Somebody’ singer was joined by his daughters and granddaughters in the picture.

Michael Bolton has shared a sweet family photo following his 72nd birthday on Wednesday, February 26.

Taking to his Facebook, the American singer-songwriter who was diagnosed and underwent surgery for a brain tumour in late 2023 shared the picture with fans along with an emotional caption.

“Spending my birthday filled with love and gratitude,” it read, with Michael also adding: “Wishing you all the same, today and everyday!”

The 72-year-old was joined by two of his adult daughters, Holly and Taryn, who he shares with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire.

Three of his granddaughters were also stood smiling behind him in the picture, which showed the family celebrating Michael’s birthday with lots of balloons, bunting and cake.

Michael’s photo update comes just a few weeks after the singer had to share the “disappointing” news that he was going to have to cancel an upcoming London concert with Bonnie Tyler this summer as he continues to heal from his surgery.

The July 5 O2 Arena show had already been rescheduled from the two singers’ originally planned July 2024 concert, which was postponed after Michael revealed the news of his brain cancer diagnosis and surgery in January 2024.

At that time, the ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ singer announced he would have to take a “temporary break from touring” while he recovered from his surgery.

In his most recent statement, Michael shared: “You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery.”

He thanked his fans for their "love and positive energy” throughout 2024, adding: “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Fans who had tickets for Michael and Bonnie’s show have been automatically refunded owing to its most recent cancellation.

Meanwhile, although Michael is not currently ready to take to the stage for shows again, the singer has still been getting involved with some musical projects when he can.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2025, the artist teamed up with the video game Clash Royal for an unexpected collaboration with one of the game’s famous characters, Barbarian.

Renamed ‘Barboltian’, the character and Michael sang a ‘duet’ of the singer’s hit song ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’ in an ad for the series.