Michael Bolton health: What is a glioblastoma? Singer’s aggressive brain cancer battle in his own words

Michael Bolton revealed he had cancer in January 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ singer was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in late 2023.

Michael Bolton has opened up about his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The ‘To Love Somebody’ star revealed his cancer diagnosis in January 2024, telling fans he’d undergone emergency surgery for a brain tumour “just before the holidays” in 2023.

Now, over a year on, the pop-rock star has spoken with People magazine about his cancer fight, explaining how he’s been able to find the positives in this difficult time.

“[The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation,” the 72-year-old shared.

“It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life... and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

Here’s everything there is to know about Michael Bolton’s recent health battle...

What kind of cancer does Michael Bolton have?

Michael Bolton was diagnosed with a kind of brain tumour known as a glioblastoma in late 2023.

In January 2024, he told fans in a statement: “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery.

Michael was fortunate that his tumour was found and able to be fully removed. Picture: Getty

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” he added. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael revealed his cancer was a glioblastoma in 2025, and shared how opening up about his cancer helped empower him through his recovery.

“Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal,” he told People.

“It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone.”

What is a glioblastoma?

Glioblastomas are a fast-growing, grade four cancer which originates in the body’s glial cells, which support the brain and spinal cord.

Glioblastoma brain cancer. Picture: Alamy

They are the most common type of brain tumour in adults, and also the most aggressive.

Glioblastomas are treated with surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with care depending on a patient’s health at time of treatment.

After successful surgery, glioblastoma patients need regular check-ups as the cancer has a high recurrence rate.

Does Michael Bolton still have brain cancer?

Michael’s emergency brain surgery in December 2023 removed his brain tumour in its entirety, and the musician finished his radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October 2024.

Michael's April 2025 scan was clear, but the musician will continue to need regular check ups. Picture: Getty

Every couple of months, Michael has an MRI scan to check his tumour has not returned.

He told People in April 2025 that his April scan was clear. Michael has purposely not asked for a prognosis throughout his cancer fight, but his family are hopeful about his future.

"Our doctor told us that he has patients with glio that he has for 10 years," Michael's daughter Holly told People. "In my mind that's my dad."

Michael's doctor told the magazine he shies away from calling cancers like the singer's incurable as he is hopeful new treatments will be found in the near future.

"I’ve been in this field now for over 20 years, and we have really transformed the treatment of cancer... 'incurable' has, to me, the flavour of definitive, like: ‘Go home, sell your house, it’s over,'" neuro-oncologist Dr Ingo Mellinghoff said.

"I think a certain degree of humility is in order because we don’t know what new cancer treatments we have."

What has Michael Bolton said about his brain cancer?

Speaking for the first time about his cancer fight in April 2025, Michael Bolton opened up about how quickly he decided: “Succumbing to the challenge [was] not an option.

“You’re really quickly drawn into a duel,” he added. “I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of...

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought.”

Michael’s cancer treatment has impacted his short-term memory, speech and mobility, but as his daughter Holly told People, the ‘Missing You Now’ star is still singing.

“He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes,” she recalled of Michael’s 2023 emergency surgery.

Michael is hoping to be able to return to music-making and performing in the future.

“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” he shared in April. “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

In January 2024, Michael announced he was taking a “temporary break from touring” as he recovered from his surgery.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he said at the time.