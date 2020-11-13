Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song, and it's utterly gorgeous as expected

13 November 2020, 15:14

Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song
Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Michael Bolton is aiming to become the next king of Christmas with his new festive track, and it's everything you'd want from a Michael Bolton Christmas record.

Michael Bolton has teamed up with Norwegian DJ Matoma for the song 'It's Christmas Time'.

The original song was written by Bolton and Matoma alongside Neil Ormandy, who has previously written for Kelly Clarkson among others.

“To work with Michael is more than a dream come true for me, he has truly inspired me my whole life,” Matoma said.

“His voice is almost magical at stirring up emotions in a listener, to make this song with him is all of my Christmases at once.”

Michael added: “Working with Matoma was such a refreshing and inspiring adventure for me.

"His ability to compose and create, combined with his brilliant gift as a pianist, enables him to transform a song into an emotional orchestral experience. I hope this collaboration is the first of many we will write together.”

Listen to the song below:

Michael Bolton is no stranger to Christmas music. In 1996, he released his first festive album This Is the Time: The Christmas Album, which included his version of 'White Christmas' as a single.

