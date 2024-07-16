Midge Ure facts: Ultravox singer's age, wife, family and career explained

He's a synth-pop genius.

As the driving force behind Ultravox and Visage, Midge Ure had a hand in some of the most iconic songs to come out of the eighties.

Both as a writer, performer, and producer, Ure's imprint on music of the era cannot be overstated.

After stints in various rock bands, new wave acts, synth-pop projects, and pop groups, Midge eventually went solo and scored a series of hits in his own name.

The songs that endure the most which relied heavily on Ure's creativity were Ultravox's epic 'Vienna' and Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', both songs of which have become symbolic of that decade.

Midge also went on to focus on philanthropy throughout his life, serving as a trustee for the Band Aid Trust and an ambassador for charity Save The Children.

For everything you need to know about Midge Ure, keep reading:

How old is Midge Ure and where was he born?

James Ure was born in Cambuslang, Scotland on 10th October 1973. In 2024, he will turn 71 years old.

After his early life living in a one-bedroom flat with his entire family, he later studied engineering at Motherwell Technical College after leaving school.

Interested in music since his teenage years, the young Ure relocated to Glasgow where he'd begun playing in a band called Stumble, and later another band called Salvation.

How did he get the name 'Midge'?

To avoid confusion with his Salvation bandmate Jim McGinlay, they decided to turn James' nickname 'Jim' backwards to 'Midge', as a phonetic reversal.

The name stuck as a kind of pet name within the band, but later Midge would begin introducing himself as 'Midge' to the local scene.

When and how did Midge Ure get his start in music?

Slik - Forever And Ever • TopPop

After Salvation's singer Kevin McGinlay left to pursue a solo career, Midge took on vocal duties in the band, changing their name to Slik.

Bay City Rollers' songwriters Bill Martin and Phil Coulter began writing Slik's songs, with the band going on to achieve a UK number one single in 1976 with 'Forever and Ever'.

A year before, Ure turned down the opportunity to join the Sex Pistols, saying that music mogul Malcolm McLaren - who orchestrated the band and punk music more widely - had "his priorities completely wrong".

It seems Midge changed his mind, as Slik changed their name to PVC2 to become more 'punk', before Ure left to form Rich Kids with former Sex Pistol and Blondie touring member Glen Matlock.

In 1978 he joined Visage and a year after would join Ultravox, working on both projects to create a handful of the most iconic songs from that period.

What was Midge Ure’s involvement in Live Aid?

Ultravox - Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Live Aid 1985)

Midge Ure was intrinsic to Live Aid's success, essentially acting as Bob Geldof's co-creator and right-hand man.

The Ultravox singer was rehearsing for Channel 4 music show The Tube when presenter Paula Yates handed him a telephone, in which Geldof preceded to explain about the shocking Ethiopian famine.

There and then, Ure and Geldof put together the bones of Band Aid's massive charity hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', with Ure later recalling it was the greatest achievement of his music career.

Recruiting the likes of Sting, George Michael, Duran Duran, Paul Weller, Bono, Boy George, Status Quo, Bananarama, and Paul Young to contribute, Midge added that "the momentum the artists gave it in the recording studio is what made it".

He also co-organised the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium, and even performed with Ultravox on the day.

Given his experience with charity events, he went on to organise and also perform at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute concert a few years later.

What are Midge Ure’s biggest songs?

Ultravox - Vienna (Official Music Video)

- 'Vienna' with Ultravox

- 'Dancing With Tears In My Eyes' with Ultravox

- 'Hymn' with Ultravox

- 'All Stood Still' with Ultravox

- 'Reap The Wild Wind' with Ultravox

- 'Fade To Grey' with Visage

- 'Forever and Ever' with Slik

- 'Yellow Pearl' with Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

- 'If I Was'

- 'No Regrets'

Who are Midge Ure’s wife and children?

Midge Ure is married to actress and yoga teacher Sheridan Forbes who wed in 2003. They reside near Bath, Somerset with their three children.

Previously, Midge was married to actress, television presenter and novelist Annabel Giles from 1985 to 1989. She tragically died on 20th November 2023 from a brain tumour.

Giles and Ure also share a daughter, Molly, who was the singer and guitarist in pop rock band The Faders from 2004 to 2006.

What is Midge Ure’s net worth?

Band Aid - Do They Know Its Christmas

Midge Ure's estimated net worth is at £4 million. His financial situation has been turbulent throughout his life, claiming to have "lost it all" at one point.

In 2023, Ure sold the rights to his entire music catalogue which may have altered his estimated net worth.

Is there anything else we should know about Midge Ure?

Midge Ure - If I Was (Official Music Video)

Despite his vital role in Live Aid, fans were outraged after Bob Geldof was awarded a knighthood in 1986, whilst Ure had to wait until 2005 just to be offered an OBE.

At the premiere of the Live Aid musical, Just For One Day, Midge joked that his career was over after being "edged out" by photographers.

"You know it’s all over when you walk into the foyer of the Live Aid musical and are edged out the way by a photographer trying to take a shot of Arlene Phillips. Oh the irony".

A recovering alcoholic since 2005, Midge has been open about his battles with addiction, which inspired his UK number one hit single 'If I Was' in 1985.