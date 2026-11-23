a-ha's Morten Harket shares update on Parkinson's diagnosis: 'I am still me'

a-Ha frontman Morten Harket. Picture: Alamy/Everett Collection/imageBROKER/Odermann

By Mayer Nissim

Morten Harket revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease last year.

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Morten Harket has updated fans following the news that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The a-ha frontman revealed last year that he had the condition and, in a new interview, has opened up about his treatment and the effect of the condition on his life and work.

"Sometimes I cry suddenly and I can't stop or I laugh but it's not me," he told The Times.

"These emotions don't feel like they are mine. That’s a hard thing - feeling you are losing who you are."

Harket underwent deep brain stimulation (DBS) he underwent in June 2024 and has a pump that administers a dopamine-like substance called Produodopa.

He likened the balance necessary between the DBS and medication to be like "conducting an orchestra".

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Harket added of his condition: "They said I'd probably had it for 30 years. The underlying signs were there but I had compensated with other bits of my brain.

"There are lots of people walking around with Parkinson's right now. You usually find out when the deterioration in the brain reaches a critical point."

He continued: "I stop being the person I want to be. But I don't feel any bitterness. You discover how beautiful the world really is when you start to lose it.

"I hope people don't think, oh, he has Parkinson's, he's gone somewhere where we can't find him. I am still here. I am still me."