Brian May, Rod Stewart and more pay tribute to ‘fearless’ Ozzy Osbourne

Stars from across the entertainment industry have been paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after his death aged 76. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Music’s greatest have been remembering ‘the Prince of Darkness’ after his family announced his death on Tuesday (July 22).

Sir Brian May, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have joined others in penning moving tributes to their “trailblazing” peer Ozzy Osbourne, after his death aged 76.

The iconic Black Sabbath frontman died on Tuesday morning (July 22), just a couple of weeks after he reunited with the heavy metal band for a meaningful farewell concert in their home city Birmingham.

“So sad to hear of Ozzie’s [sic] passing,” Sir Brian May began his tribute, which he posted to Instagram.

“His last appearance at Villa Park was a glorious way to say goodbye – the love in that place for him was gigantic...

“The world will miss Ozzie’s unique presence and fearless talent,” he continued, sending “heartfelt consolations” to Ozzy’s family and his Black Sabbath bandmates.

“For this is family – I know only too well,” Brian added poignantly.

Elton John wrote on his social media that he was “so sad to hear” of Ozzy’s passing.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend,” the 78-year-old continued.

Adding Ozzy was also “one of the funniest people” he’d ever met, Elton sent his condolences to his wife Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family, adding: “I will miss him dearly.”

Rod Stewart shared an emotional and comical tribute on his social media yesterday evening.

“Bye, bye Ozzy,” he wrote. “Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler have all paid tribute to their friend and music-making partner.

Revealing himself to be “heartbroken” by the news of his "dear friend"'s death, lead guitarist Tony continued: “I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him.

“Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.”

Bassist and lyricist Geezer thanked Ozzy "for all those years – we had some great fun,” meanwhile drummer Bill reflected: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Ozzy’s death was announced on Tuesday in a statement shared by his family.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” it read.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the statement continued. “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy’s death at 76 follows his announcement in 2020 that he had been diagnosed Parkinson's disease a year earlier.

The musical innovator, crazy performer and sometimes troubled reality TV star is survived by his wife Sharon, their children Jack, Kelly and Aimee; and his and first wife Thelma Riley’s children Louis, Jessica and Elliot.