Brian May, Rod Stewart and more pay tribute to ‘fearless’ Ozzy Osbourne

23 July 2025, 11:07 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 17:04

Ozzy Osbourne smiling and performing on stage
Stars from across the entertainment industry have been paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after his death aged 76. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Music’s greatest have been remembering ‘the Prince of Darkness’ after his family announced his death on Tuesday (July 22).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have joined others in penning moving tributes to their “trailblazing” peer Ozzy Osbourne, after his death aged 76.

The iconic Black Sabbath frontman died on Tuesday morning (July 22), just a couple of weeks after he reunited with the heavy metal band for a meaningful farewell concert in their home city Birmingham.

“So sad to hear of Ozzie’s [sic] passing,” Sir Brian May began his tribute, which he posted to Instagram.

“His last appearance at Villa Park was a glorious way to say goodbye – the love in that place for him was gigantic...

“The world will miss Ozzie’s unique presence and fearless talent,” he continued, sending “heartfelt consolations” to Ozzy’s family and his Black Sabbath bandmates.

“For this is family – I know only too well,” Brian added poignantly.

Elton John wrote on his social media that he was “so sad to hear” of Ozzy’s passing.

“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend,” the 78-year-old continued.

Adding Ozzy was also “one of the funniest people” he’d ever met, Elton sent his condolences to his wife Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family, adding: “I will miss him dearly.”

Rod Stewart shared an emotional and comical tribute on his social media yesterday evening.

“Bye, bye Ozzy,” he wrote. “Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

Ozzy’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler have all paid tribute to their friend and music-making partner.

Revealing himself to be “heartbroken” by the news of his "dear friend"'s death, lead guitarist Tony continued: “I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him.

“Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.”

Bassist and lyricist Geezer thanked Ozzy "for all those years – we had some great fun,” meanwhile drummer Bill reflected: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Ozzy’s death was announced on Tuesday in a statement shared by his family.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” it read.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the statement continued. “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy’s death at 76 follows his announcement in 2020 that he had been diagnosed Parkinson's disease a year earlier.

The musical innovator, crazy performer and sometimes troubled reality TV star is survived by his wife Sharon, their children Jack, Kelly and Aimee; and his and first wife Thelma Riley’s children Louis, Jessica and Elliot.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham cryptically join forces

Fleetwood Mac

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne facts: Black Sabbath singer's family, death explained

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey facts: Singer's age, husband, parents, children and more revealed

Mariah Carey in the black and white photo on her Here For It All album cover and performing on stage

Mariah Carey Here For It All: New album release date, songs and more explained

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: A True Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Sir Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne

Listen: The Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John duet reducing grieving fans 'to tears'

Elton John

Jer Bulsara was invited by her son's band to accept an award on behalf of Freddie Mercury.

Surprise moment Queen asked Freddie Mercury's mum to accept late icon's award

Freddie Mercury

George Michael stunned everyone including his duet partner Elton John with his wonderful Live Aid performance.

Relive one of Live Aid's greatest performances, 40 years on

George Michael

Backstage at Live Aid: Rivalries, friendships and disasters of iconic event explored

Backstage at Live Aid: Rivalries, friendships and disasters of iconic event explored

Features

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Every country music star bar in Nashville: From Jelly Roll to Jason Aldean's

Country

George Michael smiling and speaking at a press conference following his illness in 2011

The unexpected song that got George Michael through difficult five-week hospital stay

George Michael