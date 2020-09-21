The Emotions and 'Boogie Wonderland' singer Pamela Hutchinson has died, aged 61

Pamela Hutchinson of The Emotions has died aged 61. Picture: The Emotions • Getty

By Rory O'Connor

Pamela Hutchinson, a member of R&B group The Emotions, has passed away at the age of 61.

The band, best known for their 1977 hit ‘Best Of My Love’, confirmed the news on social media.

Writing on Facebook, the group announced Pamela had passed away on Friday, September 18.

They wrote: “In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020.

“Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.

“During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy.

“We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!

“Thank you and as always, You Got The Best of Our Love.”

Pamela was the youngest of the four sisters that made up The Emotions line-up, having joined elder sisters Sheila and Wanda after replacing Jeanette.

The Emotions are also well known for their collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire on the smash hit ‘Boogie Wonderland’.