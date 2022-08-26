The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce UK tour

On Air Now
26 August 2022
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced an autumn UK tour, including some of the biggest shows they have ever played as a duo.
The former Beautiful South members will be joined by special guest Billy Bragg at all shows.
Dates include London's O2 Arena, Manchester's AO Arena and Sheffield's Utilita Arena.
Tickets for Paul and Jacqui’s tour dates will remain at £30, and will be available at 9.30am on Thursday, September 1 here.
The full dates are:
November
26: SWANSEA Arena
27: LLANDUDNO Cymru Arena
28: BLACKPOOL Opera House
December
1: BRIDLINGTON Spa
2: GLASGOW OVO Hydro
3: STOCKTON Globe
5: PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
6: NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
8: BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena
9: SHEFFIELD Utilita Arena
10: MANCHESTER AO Arena
17: LONDON The O2
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott’s new album N.K-Pop is released on October 7, including the recent singles ‘Still’ and ‘Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)'. Their previous album Manchester Calling was a number one success in March 2020.
Former Housemartins star Paul Heaton created The Beautiful South in 1988, and they released 10 successful albums until their split in 2007. Jacqui Abbott was the band's lead vocalist from 1994 to 2000.