Peabo Bryson, R&B singer behind iconic Disney songs, dies aged 75

Peabo Bryson has died aged 75. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The two-time Grammy award winner was the voice behind classics like Aladdin’s ‘A Whole New World’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

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R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died.

The accomplished singer – known for his collaborations with artists including Luther Vandross, Céline Dion and Roberta Flack – was 75.

Peabo’s death was announced by his family, who revealed in a statement he passed away on Tuesday (June 2).

“For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments,” they wrote.

Peabo Bryson performing in 1994. Picture: Getty

“His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit,” his family added. “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Peabo is best known around the world for being the voice behind two of Disney’s biggest songs – Aladdin’s ‘A Whole New World’ (a duet with Regina Belle) and Beauty and the Beast’s title track of the same name.

A Whole New World - Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle

Céline Dion, his duet partner for the latter song, remembered Peabo in a tribute posted to her Instagram story.

“I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,” she penned. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance.

“He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded ‘Beauty and the Beast’. He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English.

“He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed,” she concluded, sending her sympathies to his family.

Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson - Beauty And The Beast (HQ Official Music Video)

Peabo Bryson performing on his The Golden Touch tour in 2025. Picture: Getty

Bryson’s musical career spanned an impressive 50 years. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on April 13, 1951, his love of music was inspired by his mother taking him to see concerts as a child.

After making his professional debut aged just 14 as a backing singer to local group, he released his debut album Peabo in 1976 through Bang music and signed to Capitol Records a year after.

Hits including ‘Feel the Fire’, ‘Reaching for the Sky’ and ‘I’m So Into You’ soon followed.

The ‘If Ever You’re in My Arms Again’ singer would go on to release new music in every decade following his debut in 1976 until his latest album, Stand for Love in 2018.

Peabo was due to release a new album, Grace, later this year, and was midway through touring the US on his Golden Touch 50th anniversary tour when he died.