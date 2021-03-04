Pet Shop Boys' new 'lockdown' version of 'West End Girls' is exceptional

4 March 2021, 11:23

The Pet Shop Boys' released a new version of the 1986 hit song 'West End Girls' and it sounds incredible.
The Pet Shop Boys' released a new version of the 1986 hit song 'West End Girls' and it sounds incredible.

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Pet Shop Boys released a reworked version of their hit number one single 'West End Girls' in 2020 and we still can't get over how good it sounds....

The Pet Shop Boys' released a new version of the 1986 hit song 'West End Girls' and it sounds incredible.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe recorded the lyrics and mixed the iconic track from their respective homes during lockdown before releasing it on the Pet Shop Boys' official YouTube channel.

The three and a half minute song is an upbeat, stylised version of the band's number one hit from the '80s and a brilliant example of the duo's ongoing creativity exactly forty years since the band's debut in 1981.

Neil and Chris have just announced the new version of 'West End Girls' will be available to buy in hard copy from May 7.

'West End Girls' will be the B-side to the band's latest single 'Cricket Wife'.

The new 10-minute long single is and is described as having an 'orchestral sound' set against a backdrop of Neil Tennant performing lyrics from a self-written poem.

Alongside a recording of 'West End Girls', and the new single 'Cricket Wife' will also come accompanied by this year's copy of the Pet Shop Boys' book, Annually.
Alongside a recording of 'West End Girls', and the new single 'Cricket Wife' will also come accompanied by this year's copy of the Pet Shop Boys' book, Annually.

Alongside a recording of 'West End Girls', and the new single will also come accompanied by this year's copy of the Pet Shop Boys' book, Annually.

The 64-page book gives an insight into the live of the Pet Shop Boys and contains a special feature charting the rise of their success in 1986.

A hard copy of the two-track single and new book is available to pre-order online.

