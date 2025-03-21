The Pet Shop Boys announced for Heritage Live concert – ticket details and more revealed

The Pet Shop Boys will be performing a Heritage Live show this summer. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

King Charles’ Sandringham Royal Estate will welcome the ‘West End Girls’ singers this summer.

The Pet Shop Boys are the final headliners to be announced for 2025’s Heritage Live.

The ‘It’s a Sin’ artists will perform at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, August 14.

Special guests the recently reunited Scissor Sisters will join the famous duo at the event, where Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will treat fans to a performance of their Dreamworld: the Greatest Hits Live concert.

A pre-sale for tickets to see the Pet Shop Boys at Sandringham this summer will go live at 9am on Wednesday, March 26.

Fans can sign-up for this pre-sale via this link: arep.co/p/petshopboys. General sale will begin at 9am on Friday, March 28.

Other acts announced for this year’s Heritage Live performances include Mariah Carey, Stereophonics and Michael Bublé.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys during the MTV EMAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Celebrating today's Pet Shop Boys news, Heritage Live's Giles Cooper OBE said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be staging a show for the legendary Pet Shop Boys at Sandringham this summer!

"It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to have them perform at one of our events at some point, but for the stars to have aligned to make it happen at the spectacular Royal Estate will make this show absolutely, awesome!

"And… having SCISSOR SISTERS as special guests will make this one of those nights that we will never forget for the rest of our lives!" he added.