Grease: Peter Andre will play Vince Fontaine in new West End production

By Mayer Nissim

Peter Andre returns to the role made famous on the big screen by Edd Byrnes.

Peter Andre has some history with Grease, having played both Teen Angel and radio announcer Vince Fontaine in regional productions in the past

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer will make his West End debut when he returns as Vince Fontaine in certain performances in a new production of Grease at the Dominion Theatre.

Peter Andre said: "I'm beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in Grease at the beautiful Dominion Theatre.

"Grease is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can't wait to see you there!"

Previews begin on May 3, 2022, with the show officially opening on May 17, 2022.

The new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's classic musical is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine. Picture: Nederlander Theatres

Performances run from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm with Matinee performances on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm Tickets are priced from £15 and are available now.

The cast also includes Dan Partridge as Danny and Olivia Moore as Sandy, while Jocasta Almgill plays RIzzo and Paul French plays Kenickie.

Rounding out the main performers are Mary Moore (Jan), Jake Reynolds (Doody), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Marty), Damon Gould (Sonny), Eloise Davies (Frenchie), Jessica Croll (Patty Simcox), Katie Lee (Cha Cha), Ronan Burns (Johnny Casino) and Corinna Powlesland (Miss Lynch).

Dan Partridge as Danny and Olivia Moore as Sandy. Picture: Nederlander Theatre

Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie, and at the performances where Peter Andre is unavailable, will also double up as Vince Fontaine.

Vince Fontaine was first played by Mike O'Connor in the original Chicago production of Grease, while Edd Byrnes took on the role in the hit 1978 movie.

Other big-name stars who have played Vince Fontaine over the years include The Monkees' Davy Jones on the 1994 US tour and Saved By The Bell's Mario Lopez in 2016's Grease Live.